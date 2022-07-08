© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Sittenfeld found guilty on charges of bribery and extortion

91.7 WVXU | By Paula Christian,
WCPO
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
A jury has found former Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld guilty on one charge of bribery and one charge of extortion. He was found not guilty of both counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

He likely won't face sentencing for months.

Once a rising star in Cincinnati's political scene, Sittenfeld was the youngest council member in city history when voters elected him at age 27 in 2011. He won re-election twice as the top vote-getter and in July 2020 announced his campaign for mayor.

This high-profile case has captivated the region, with the courtroom filled to capacity on most days with Sittenfeld's supporters and family, law clerks and lawyers, media and even a federal judge came to watch Sittenfeld on the witness stand.

Continue reading on WCPO >>

Paula Christian
Paula Christian is an investigative reporter at WCPO Channel 9 and has been since 2015. She's also worked at the Cincinnati Business Courier, Tampa Tribune, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record as a staff writer, and numerous other publications throughout Ohio as a freelance journalist. A graduate of Syracuse University in New York, she is most proud of her work that holds government officials accountable, such as watching where taxpayer dollars are spent and bringing the public inside important court proceedings.
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
