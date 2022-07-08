Sittenfeld found guilty on charges of bribery and extortion

A jury has found former Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld guilty on one charge of bribery and one charge of extortion. He was found not guilty of both counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

He likely won't face sentencing for months.

Once a rising star in Cincinnati's political scene, Sittenfeld was the youngest council member in city history when voters elected him at age 27 in 2011. He won re-election twice as the top vote-getter and in July 2020 announced his campaign for mayor.

This high-profile case has captivated the region, with the courtroom filled to capacity on most days with Sittenfeld's supporters and family, law clerks and lawyers, media and even a federal judge came to watch Sittenfeld on the witness stand.

