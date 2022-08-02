The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio.

It wasn't certain about halfway into the vote count what the final turnout would be, but it appeared to be less than or no more than 10%, which would be a record low.

In Ohio's 24th Ohio House District, which includes much of the city of Cincinnati, a lawyer and community activist, Dani Isaacsohn, appeared to be headed to an easy win over former state representative Dale Mallory with 70% of the district's precincts counted.

Pediatric nurse Rachel Baker, an unsuccessful candidate for Forest Hills school board last fall, was headed to a win over former Cincinnati mayoral candidate Gavi Begtrup in Ohio's 27th District, made up of eastern Hamilton County.

On the GOP side, political newcomer Jenn Giroux, who had to go to court to qualify for the ballot, had a five percentage point lead over Joe Murray, with 33% of the district's precincts counted Tuesday night.

In northern Hamilton County, former county commissioner Chris Monzel, who will have a rematch with Democratic state representative Jessica Miranda, held a 20 percentage point lead over challenger Kim Georgeton in the 28th District.

State Sen. Bill Seitz is term-limited out of his current seat but is running in the 30th Ohio House District. In absentee balloting, he had 82% of the vote and headed to an easy win over challenger Angela Hymer.

Early returns in Butler County made it clear that two incumbent Republican state representatives, Sara Carruthers and Thomas Hall, had big leads over their opponents.

Why Ohio held a second primary

This election happened because the Republicans who control the redistricting process in Ohio needed an end-run around the Ohio Supreme Court, which blocked their legislative maps at every turn. A four-member majority of the state court rejected no less than four GOP plans for new state legislative districts, saying they were unconstitutional.

Statehouse Republicans found a group of Ohio GOP voters — headed by Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life — who filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court here asking the court to essentially take over the state legislative redistricting process.

They ended up with a friendly three-judge panel to hear their case — two of the judges were Trump appointees.

That panel, of course, sided with the plaintiffs, Gonidakis et al, and set an election date of Aug. 2, which Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (a member of the redistricting commission) argued was the latest date on which a primary could be held without bumping up against the official election calendar of the November election.

The three-judge panel also ruled the state legislative districts to be used for the August primary would be ones which had previously been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court, not once but twice.

That means Ohio voters go to the polls in both August and November to vote in state and congressional legislative races using maps declared unconstitutional by Ohio's highest court.

