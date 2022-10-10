Tuesday, Oct. 11 is your last day to register to vote, whether you live in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana

Want to make sure you get to the ballot box before the big rush on Nov. 8?

If you live in Ohio and Indiana, you'll get your chance on Oct. 12.

But first, you'll need to register if you haven't already. Your last day to do so in those states and Kentucky is Oct. 11. Here's where to check if you're registered in your state, and if not, get registered:

Would-be voters can register in-person, online or via mail up to that date. You'll need your name, birthdate, address, state ID number and last four digits of your social security number to do that.

If you want to vote by mail, you'll need to request an absentee ballot. Eligibility requirements and deadlines for that vary by state. More details about that and other early voting issues can be found at each state's respective Secretary of State website:

After you're registered, you can vote early at your early polling location — usually your county board of elections — on the following days and times in Ohio:



Wed., Oct. 12 - Friday, Oct. 14: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 17 - Friday, Oct. 21: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 24 - Friday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 29: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 31 - Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 5: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 7: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In Indiana, early voting varies by location. You can find locations, dates and times for early voting at this website.

Kentuckians will be able to vote early between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5. To find out more about when and where you can do so, visit this site.

