Chabot and Landsman talk guns, abortion and more in final debate

U.S. Representative Steve Chabot and Cincinnati Council Member Greg Landsman traded barbs in the final televised debate in the race for Ohio’s First Congressional District Thursday night.

Chabot has maintained political control over the district since 1995. He’s currently serving his 12th term in office, only losing once in 2008, to Democrat Steve Driehaus, winning the seat back in 2010. He faces one of his toughest re-election bids yet now that redrawn district boundaries include the entire city of Cincinnati.

On gun control

Asked about rising gun crime across the country, Chabot cited his support for a gun regulation measure this year that only 13 other House Republicans voted for.

“It not only protected schools, but it was additional background checks for younger people and the rest,” Chabot said.

As for going further, though: “We have a Second Amendment, it’s in the Constitution — it’s not the First (Amendment) but it’s the Second and it’s very important,” Chabot said. “[Landsman] doesn’t care about the Constitution, apparently. People have a right to defend their families in their own homes.”

Landsman says constituents of the First District want more.

“People want these guns gone. He is not going to do it,” Landsman said. “I will, as a member of Congress, ban assault weapons. I will go after these guns. And I will make it easier for police officers to get these guns out of our neighborhoods.”

Listen to this question and responses:

Chabot/Landsman Debate: Gun Question Listen • 3:32

On abortion

The two men repeated frequent talking points about abortion when asked: Would you support legislation banning in vitro fertilization and forms of birth control that prevent pregnancy after conception, or legislation to guarantee access to IVF and birth control?

“I introduced and passed the ban on partial birth abortion years ago," Chabot said. "It's the law of the land now, most Democrats actually supported it as well. And we had exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

Landsman calls Chabot’s position on abortion extreme, saying Chabot has also supported abortion bans without exceptions.

“I will, as your member of Congress, vote to codify Roe and make sure that you have reproductive freedom. I want that for my daughter, I know you want it for your children,” he said. “And I will vote to protect contraception, I will vote to protect IVF, I will vote to protect marriage equality.”

Listen to this question and responses:

Chabot/Landsman Debate: Reproductive Health Question Listen • 3:34

Upcoming debate fact-check

The candidates also addressed questions on the economy, housing, public safety, health care, climate change and democracy.

WVXU co-presented the debate along with CET and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Lucy May, host of WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition, moderated the event and Nick Swartsell, WVXU reporter, was on the panel.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a segment fact-checking the statements made during Thursday's debate.

