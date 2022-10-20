© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Politics
voting
2022 midterm elections: Everything you need to know to vote
Come Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Ohio voters will cast their ballots on a slate of races and issues at both the local and state level. Here is what you need to be informed.

Explaining Issues 8, 9 and 10, the tax levies on Hamilton County's ballot

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
A voter in Hamilton County places their ballot in a ballot box next to a basket of "I Voted" stickers.
John Minchillo
/
AP
A voter casts their ballot on the first day of early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. In-person voting has begun in swing-state Ohio for the Nov. 6 elections for governor, U.S. Senate, House seats and a host of other state and local offices and issues. Registration closed Tuesday, and county voting centers opened Wednesday morning.

Three county-wide tax levies are on the Hamilton County ballot this election. Voters will decide on renewing two levies at the current millage: indigent care and senior services, and the third, for mental health services, will be up for an increase.

Here's what you need to know about the levies before deciding how to vote.

How does a levy get on the ballot?

The three-member Board of County Commissioners must vote to approve a levy for the ballot. In this case, the board voted in August to approve three levies for November.

But before that, the Tax Levy Review Committee spends about six months analyzing the levies that are set to expire that year. The committee looks at how much money the levy brings in and how that money is spent.

The committee uses that information to recommend whether a levy expires or goes back to the voters for renewal or increase.

Issue 8: Indigent Cary Levy

In place since: 1966 ballot (effective in 1967)

Last increase: 2001 ballot (effective in 2002)

Current millage: 4.07 ($42.41 per $100,000 in home value)

On the ballot: Renew at current millage for 2023-2027 (generates about $41 million annually)

What it covers: Health care services to the indigent population, which includes those who are uninsured, underinsured, institutionalized or incarcerated. The levy provides about 30% of the cost to run health care services at five homeless shelters and helps fund the St. Vincent de Paul charitable pharmacies. The levy also covers several public health programs:

  • Tuberculosis control: State-mandated program that provides TB skin tests for employment and immigration services. Chest X-rays and pharmacy services are also provided.
  • SAFE Program: Community-based framework to reduce negative consequences of drug use by providing stigma-free access to harm reduction services, supplies and testing.
  • Oral care initiative: Created in 2017 to work toward decreasing oral health disparities, increasing residents’ access to care, and ensuring all an equitable opportunity for optimal oral health.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide health and hospitalization services, including University of Cincinnati Medical Center at a rate not exceeding 4.07 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.407 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

Issue 9: Mental Health Levy

In place since: 1980 ballot (effective in 1981)

Last increase: 2007 ballot (effective in 2008)

Current millage: 2.99 ($40.93 per $100,000 in home value)

On the ballot: Renew with an increase for 2023-2027 to generate $44.9 million annually (compared to $36.5 million annually at current millage). That means a $13.30 increase per $100,000 of home value, for a total of $54.23 per $100,000 of home value.

What it covers: Services to adults and children who are mentally disabled and/or are addicted to alcohol and drugs. Services include mental health and addiction treatment, housing, employment, vocational help and court assistance. It includes contracts with 25 behavioral health organizations and county departments.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of 2.99 mills and an increase of 0.38 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide funds for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services District for the operation of mental health programs and the acquisition, construction, renovation, financing, maintenance, and operation of mental health facilities at a rate not exceeding 3.37 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.337 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

Issue 10: Senior Services Levy

In place since: 1992 ballot (effective in 1993)

Last increase: 2017 ballot (effective in 2018)

Current millage: 1.60 ($33.97 in tax per $100,000 in value)

On the ballot: Renew at current millage rate for 2023-2027 (generates about $27 million annually)

What it covers: The Elderly Services Program is to help seniors remain living in their homes; Adult Protective Services provided by Jobs & Family Services; veteran-focused services; outreach and services for unstably and unhoused seniors; navigation services for seniors unable to negotiate existing state system to access providers; home-health care support for African American families.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide or maintain senior citizens services or facilities, including a system of home care through the Council on Aging or other service provider(s) for elderly residents, including but not limited to: housekeeping, personal care, respite services (for caregivers), home repair/maintenance, medical transportation, adult day care, home delivered meals, chore services, legal counseling, adult protective services, and durable medical equipment at a rate not exceeding 1.6 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.16 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

Tags
Politics tax levy2022 midterm election
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello