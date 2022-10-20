Explaining Issues 8, 9 and 10, the tax levies on Hamilton County's ballot

Three county-wide tax levies are on the Hamilton County ballot this election. Voters will decide on renewing two levies at the current millage: indigent care and senior services, and the third, for mental health services, will be up for an increase.

Here's what you need to know about the levies before deciding how to vote.

How does a levy get on the ballot?

The three-member Board of County Commissioners must vote to approve a levy for the ballot. In this case, the board voted in August to approve three levies for November.

But before that, the Tax Levy Review Committee spends about six months analyzing the levies that are set to expire that year. The committee looks at how much money the levy brings in and how that money is spent.

The committee uses that information to recommend whether a levy expires or goes back to the voters for renewal or increase.

Issue 8: Indigent Cary Levy

In place since: 1966 ballot (effective in 1967)

Last increase: 2001 ballot (effective in 2002)

Current millage: 4.07 ($42.41 per $100,000 in home value)

On the ballot: Renew at current millage for 2023-2027 (generates about $41 million annually)

What it covers: Health care services to the indigent population, which includes those who are uninsured, underinsured, institutionalized or incarcerated. The levy provides about 30% of the cost to run health care services at five homeless shelters and helps fund the St. Vincent de Paul charitable pharmacies. The levy also covers several public health programs:

Tuberculosis control: State-mandated program that provides TB skin tests for employment and immigration services. Chest X-rays and pharmacy services are also provided.

SAFE Program: Community-based framework to reduce negative consequences of drug use by providing stigma-free access to harm reduction services, supplies and testing.

Oral care initiative: Created in 2017 to work toward decreasing oral health disparities, increasing residents’ access to care, and ensuring all an equitable opportunity for optimal oral health.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide health and hospitalization services, including University of Cincinnati Medical Center at a rate not exceeding 4.07 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.407 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

Issue 9: Mental Health Levy

In place since: 1980 ballot (effective in 1981)

Last increase: 2007 ballot (effective in 2008)

Current millage: 2.99 ($40.93 per $100,000 in home value)

On the ballot: Renew with an increase for 2023-2027 to generate $44.9 million annually (compared to $36.5 million annually at current millage). That means a $13.30 increase per $100,000 of home value, for a total of $54.23 per $100,000 of home value.

What it covers: Services to adults and children who are mentally disabled and/or are addicted to alcohol and drugs. Services include mental health and addiction treatment, housing, employment, vocational help and court assistance. It includes contracts with 25 behavioral health organizations and county departments.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of 2.99 mills and an increase of 0.38 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide funds for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services District for the operation of mental health programs and the acquisition, construction, renovation, financing, maintenance, and operation of mental health facilities at a rate not exceeding 3.37 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.337 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

Issue 10: Senior Services Levy

In place since: 1992 ballot (effective in 1993)

Last increase: 2017 ballot (effective in 2018)

Current millage: 1.60 ($33.97 in tax per $100,000 in value)

On the ballot: Renew at current millage rate for 2023-2027 (generates about $27 million annually)

What it covers: The Elderly Services Program is to help seniors remain living in their homes; Adult Protective Services provided by Jobs & Family Services; veteran-focused services; outreach and services for unstably and unhoused seniors; navigation services for seniors unable to negotiate existing state system to access providers; home-health care support for African American families.

Read more about the Tax Levy Review Committee's research and recommendations online here.

Ballot language: "A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County for the purpose of supplementing the General Fund to provide or maintain senior citizens services or facilities, including a system of home care through the Council on Aging or other service provider(s) for elderly residents, including but not limited to: housekeeping, personal care, respite services (for caregivers), home repair/maintenance, medical transportation, adult day care, home delivered meals, chore services, legal counseling, adult protective services, and durable medical equipment at a rate not exceeding 1.6 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.16 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."