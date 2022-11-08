© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
balance of power 2022
2022 midterm election results
Follow our live coverage of results at the local and national level.

Democrat Jessica Miranda wins re-election in 28th Ohio House District

91.7 WVXU | By Howard Wilkinson
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST
jessical miranda chris monzel
Courtesy of the candidates
/
Republican Chris Monzel ran against Miranda two years ago and lost in another close contest.

Incumbent Jessica Miranda kept her string of narrow wins alive in Ohio's 28th House District.

The Democratic state representative won a third term with 1,999 votes out of about 48,000 cast in the northern Hamilton County district.

What made the Forest Park Democrat's win more impressive was that this year, the Republicans in the legislature redrew her district to make it more friendly to GOP candidates.

Miranda was running for a third term — this time in a northern Hamilton County district that has been redrawn to be more friendly to the Republican candidate. Chris Monzel also ran against Miranda two years ago and lost in another close contest.

Other Ohio House race results

In other closely watched races, the very contentious battle for the open 27th Ohio House District seat, Rachael Baker, a pediatric nurse from Anderson Township, had an easy win over Jenn Giroux of Indian Hill, who owns the Catholic Store in Madeira and is a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Early returns Tuesday night also made it clear that two Democratic members of the Ohio General Assembly will be switching jobs in two Cincinnati legislative districts.

State Rep. Catherine Ingram, who couldn't run for re-election in the 25th Ohio House District because of term limits, was headed for an easy win over first time candidate Orlando Souza, a Republican, in the 9th Ohio Senate District.

The current 9th District senator, Democratic Cecil Thomas, was also term-limited out of the Ohio Senate, but he ran for Ingram's House seat and was headed for an easy win over Republican John Breadon.

Tags
Politics 2022 midterm electionJessica MirandaChris MonzelCecil Thomas
Howard Wilkinson
Howard Wilkinson joined the WVXU News Team after 30 years of covering local and state politics for The Cincinnati Enquirer. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wilkinson has covered every Ohio governor’s race since 1974 as well as 12 presidential nominating conventions. His streak continued by covering both the 2012 Republican and Democratic conventions for 91.7 WVXU. Along with politics, Wilkinson also covered the 2001 Cincinnati race riots; the Lucasville Prison riot in 1993; the Air Canada plane crash at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 1983; and the 1997 Ohio River flooding. The Cincinnati Reds are his passion. "I've been listening to WVXU and public radio for many years, and I couldn't be more pleased at the opportunity to be part of it,” he says.
See stories by Howard Wilkinson