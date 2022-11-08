Democrat Jessica Miranda wins re-election in 28th Ohio House District

Incumbent Jessica Miranda kept her string of narrow wins alive in Ohio's 28th House District.

The Democratic state representative won a third term with 1,999 votes out of about 48,000 cast in the northern Hamilton County district.

What made the Forest Park Democrat's win more impressive was that this year, the Republicans in the legislature redrew her district to make it more friendly to GOP candidates.

Miranda was running for a third term — this time in a northern Hamilton County district that has been redrawn to be more friendly to the Republican candidate. Chris Monzel also ran against Miranda two years ago and lost in another close contest.

Other Ohio House race results

In other closely watched races, the very contentious battle for the open 27th Ohio House District seat, Rachael Baker, a pediatric nurse from Anderson Township, had an easy win over Jenn Giroux of Indian Hill, who owns the Catholic Store in Madeira and is a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Early returns Tuesday night also made it clear that two Democratic members of the Ohio General Assembly will be switching jobs in two Cincinnati legislative districts.

State Rep. Catherine Ingram, who couldn't run for re-election in the 25th Ohio House District because of term limits, was headed for an easy win over first time candidate Orlando Souza, a Republican, in the 9th Ohio Senate District.

The current 9th District senator, Democratic Cecil Thomas, was also term-limited out of the Ohio Senate, but he ran for Ingram's House seat and was headed for an easy win over Republican John Breadon.

