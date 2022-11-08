© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
2022 midterm elections: Everything you need to know to vote
Come Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will cast their ballots on a slate of races and issues at both the local and state level. Here is what you need to be informed.

Live results: 2022 balance of power in the House and Senate

91.7 WVXU | By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
It seemed for a while — from late June after the Dobbs decision overturning Roe through September — that Democrats might defy political gravity and not suffer the kinds of losses that are so typical for the president's party in his first midterm. But in the past few weeks, much of the available data show things moving back in Republicans' direction.

Concerns over inflation and the economy continue to top voters' concerns, and Democratic enthusiasm numbers are lagging behind GOP pillar groups. That said, Democratic Senate candidates are still locked in neck-and-neck races with their GOP opponents. So no one really knows what's going to happen with the Senate exactly — and don't believe anyone who seems to think they do.

Republicans are very likely to take control of the House — they only need to flip five seats, and after redistricting they're already favored in seven (seats that are deemed likely or solid Republican), according to the Cook Political Report.

Read more of Domenico Montanaro's analysis on NPR >>

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
