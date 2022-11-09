All 3 Hamilton County tax levies win renewal, including increase for the Mental Health Levy

Hamilton County voters approved all three tax levies on the ballot Tuesday: two renewing at the current level, and one with an increase.

All three will go into effect for taxable year 2023 and continue for five years.

The Indigent Care levy (Issue 8) and Senior Services levy (Issue 10) are being renewed at their current rate.

The Mental Health levy (Issue 9) is being renewed with an increase that will add about $13.30 per $100,000 of home value every year (bringing the total to $54.23 per $100,000 of home value annually).

A summary of each levy is below; click here to learn more.



Issue 8: Indigent Care Levy

Approved with 65.21% of the vote with about 95% of precincts reporting.

What it covers: Health care services to the indigent population, which includes those who are uninsured, underinsured, institutionalized or incarcerated. The levy provides about 30% of the cost to run health care services at five homeless shelters and helps fund the St. Vincent de Paul charitable pharmacies. The levy also covers several public health programs

Issue 9: Mental Health Levy

Approved with 63.62% of the vote with about 95% of precincts reporting.

What it covers: Services to adults and children who are mentally disabled and/or are addicted to alcohol and drugs. Services include mental health and addiction treatment, housing, employment, vocational help and court assistance. It includes contracts with 25 behavioral health organizations and county departments.

Issue 10: Senior Services Levy

Approved with 77.79% of the vote with about 95% of precincts reporting.

What it covers: The Elderly Services Program is to help seniors remain living in their homes; Adult Protective Services provided by Jobs & Family Services; veteran-focused services; outreach and services for unstably and unhoused seniors; navigation services for seniors unable to negotiate existing state system to access providers; home-health care support for African American families.

