© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

DeWine demurs when asked if Deters could land on Ohio Supreme Court

91.7 WVXU | By Andy Chow
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST
joe deters
John Minchillo
/
AP

Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a decision on who to appoint to the Ohio Supreme Court by the end of the year. The court has a vacancy left by Sharon Kennedy after she won her race for chief justice.

DeWine says his office is getting calls every day with suggestions of who should fill the empty seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. The governor said it’s important for the new justice to be named by the end of the year in order to start right away.

"The new justice should be able to sit with the other justices when there are oral arguments that are taking place," he said.

DeWine would not specifically mention who might be vying for the spot. That includes not confirming or denying when asked about reports that Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was in the running.

The seat will be vacant after Justice Kennedy assumes her new role in January.

Tags
Politics Joe DetersOhio Supreme Court
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow