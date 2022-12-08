DeWine demurs when asked if Deters could land on Ohio Supreme Court

Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a decision on who to appoint to the Ohio Supreme Court by the end of the year. The court has a vacancy left by Sharon Kennedy after she won her race for chief justice.

DeWine says his office is getting calls every day with suggestions of who should fill the empty seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. The governor said it’s important for the new justice to be named by the end of the year in order to start right away.

"The new justice should be able to sit with the other justices when there are oral arguments that are taking place," he said.

DeWine would not specifically mention who might be vying for the spot. That includes not confirming or denying when asked about reports that Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was in the running.

The seat will be vacant after Justice Kennedy assumes her new role in January.

