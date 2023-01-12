Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program could get an overhaul under new proposal

Cincinnati officials are proposing significant changes to the city’s residential tax abatement program. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Council Member Reggie Harris announced their plan for a more equitable system Thursday.

These tax breaks are for housing with up to four units and are most commonly used for single-family homes. (A separate program regulates commercial tax abatements.)

Right now the requirements and awards are the same for the entire city, and a report commissioned by the city shows it disproportionately benefits majority-white and higher-income neighborhoods. A class action federal lawsuit is challenging the disparate impacts of the program.

Pureval and Harris are proposing changing to a three-tier system that gives more abatement value to neighborhoods more in need of investment. The plan uses research from the report to divide the city’s 52 neighborhoods into one of three tiers based on criteria like average household income, housing values and recent market value change.

The SUSTAIN tier includes neighborhoods determined to be least in need of incentives:



Columbia Tusculum

Hyde Park

Linwood

Mt. Adams

Mt. Lookout

Oakley

The EXPAND tier is in the middle and would get slightly higher abatement values than SUSTAIN. It includes 10 neighborhoods:

California

Clifton

Downtown

East End

East Walnut Hills

Madisonville

Northside

Over-the-Rhine

Pendleton

Pleasant Ridge

The LIFT tier includes the city’s 36 remaining neighborhoods.

The ordinance says neighborhoods should be re-evaluated every three years to determine which tier is appropriate.

City officials have been considering a tiered approach for years. A Property Tax Working Group recommended it in 2020 after more than a year of meetings and research. The Housing Advisory Board studied the external report during the summer of 2022 and sent feedback to the mayor and administration. Pureval says after getting that feedback, he met with stakeholders like realtors, home builders and community development corporations before proposing this ordinance.

The ordinance requires City Council approval.

If passed, it would go into effect Sept. 1. Any construction started before that date would qualify for the current program, as long as the application for an abatement is submitted by Jan. 1, 2026.



Proposed changes

A residential tax abatement eliminates property tax on new value added to a property for a set amount of time.

Here's a hypothetical example of how it works: an empty lot is worth $100,000. Someone builds a new home worth $450,000 on the lot; that entire amount is considered new market value and is eligible for a tax abatement. The home meets the sustainability standards for LEED Gold.

Under the current system, this homeowner will continue to pay property taxes on the lot's original value ($100,000). For the next 15 years, the homeowner won't pay any additional property taxes because the $450,000 home value is below the maximum value allowed.

Under the proposed changes, the same homeowner would get a different abatement depending on the neighborhood (all would still be required to pay taxes on the $100,000 of the lot):



In a LIFT neighborhood, this property would pay no new taxes for 15 years

In an EXPAND neighborhood, this property would pay no new taxes for 10 years

In a SUSTAIN neighborhood, this property would pay no new taxes for five years

The tables below show how much new value can be abated and for how long under the proposed three-tier system. (Keep scrolling to compare this to the current system.)

LIFT (0-2 Criteria) Neighborhoods Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 15 years $350,000 New Construction 15 years $300,000 EXPAND (3-4 Criteria) Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 12 years $350,000 New Construction 10 years $300,000 SUSTAIN (5-6 Criteria) Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 8 years $250,000 New Construction 5 years $200,000

Bonuses are available for sustainability, visitability (i.e., better access for people with mobility issues) and historic renovations. All abatements are eligible for the same amount regardless of neighborhood tier.



Bonus Incentive Additional Abated Value LEED Silver

HERS Qualified

Certified Environmental Programs $200,000 LEED Gold or Platinum

LBC Qualified Net Zero, Full, or Petal

(must include "Energy Petal") $300,000 Meets the Cincinnati Visitability and Universal Design Standards $50,000 Historic Restoration (remodeling only) $50,000

Full ordinance:

Current system

Remodel Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Non-LEED 12 years $200,000 HERS Qualified 15 years $300,000 LEED Silver 15 years $500,000 LEED Gold or LBC Nez Zero 15 years $650,000 LEED Platinum or LBC Full or LBC Petal 15 years $800,000

New Construction Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Non-LEED 10 years $200,000 LEED Silver 15 years $400,000 LEED Gold or LBC Net Zero 15 years $500,000 LEED Platinum or LBC Full or LBC Petal 15 years $650,000

Other bonuses: remodels are eligible for a historic restoration bonus of $100,000 OR a visitability bonus of $100,000. New construction are only eligible for the visitability bonus.

External report and recommendations