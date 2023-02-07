Larry Householder's public corruption trial is delayed again due to COVID

The largest public corruption trial in Ohio history is being put on hold for a second time because of COVID.

U.S. District Court Judge Tim Black said court for the remainder of the week is to be determined. Black sent jurors home with at-home COVID tests on Monday night and told them to take them before returning to court. One juror tested positive.

This is the second time the trial has been delayed due to COVID. The trial was canceled for four days starting on Jan. 25 after a juror tested positive. When testimony resumed on Jan. 31, Black wore a mask and asked all jurors, attorneys and spectators to wear them.

