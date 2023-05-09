Early voting in Kentucky for governor, other statewide offices begins Thursday

Early voting takes place this week ahead of Kentucky's May 16 primary election. Voters are choosing nominees for governor and other statewide offices.

This Thursday through Saturday, every county will have polling locations open for voters to cast ballots early without an excuse. Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says early voting hasn't really taken off as she expected it would.

"I think it's going to take a couple of voting cycles for people to start realizing it counts exactly the same way and it's more of a convenience for most people that they can vote those extra days," she says. "The Saturday day is huge."

Yates says most voters still choose to cast their ballot on Election Day.

"Something we may do in the future, if we see not a lot of people turning out for early voting, we may close some of those early voting centers and open up more Election Day centers," she says.

Kentucky first allowed early voting in the 2020 elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. No-excuse early voting was passed into law starting with the 2022 primary election.

Where and when to cast your vote early in NKY

The Boone County Enrichment Center in Burlington will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

in Burlington will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Campbell County has three locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the County Administration Building, the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, and the Southern Campbell Fire Department.

has three locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the County Administration Building, the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, and the Southern Campbell Fire Department. Kenton County has five locations: the Covington Library, Lakeside Christian Church, County Government Center, Calvary Baptist Church, and the Independence Senior Center. They'll be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reporting by WKYU. For more visit wkyu.org.

