How to vote in Kentucky's May 16 primary election

Election Day in Kentucky is Tuesday, May 16. While voters won't be casting ballots in any national races, all of the statewide offices — from governor on down to commissioner of agriculture — have primary races to determine who will be on the general election ballot in November. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

Who am I voting for?

Kentuckians are choosing the candidates they want to represent their party in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. The largest race by far is that for the Republican nominee for governor. Current governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, also faces challengers from his own party.

In addition to candidates for governor, Kentuckians will choose their preferred candidate for a spate of statewide offices; Democrats, however, only have choices in the race for governor and commissioner of agriculture.

You may only choose one for each office. The candidates for each are listed below in alphabetical order with links to their campaign sites where available.

Governor

Secretary of State

Auditor of Public Accounts

Treasurer

Commissioner of Agriculture

What's on my ballot?

There are no issues on Kentucky's ballot this time, so you will be voting only for your preferred party nominees for the offices listed above.

See a sample ballot by clicking the county you live in below.



For Kentucky residents in other counties, click on your county in this list.

Am I registered to vote?

Check your voter registration status through the Kentucky State Board of Elections’ website.

If you have not yet registered to vote, you can register online. If you didn’t do so by April 14 at 4 p.m., you will not be eligible to vote in this primary election. By registering now, you'll be set up to vote in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Where do I vote?

All Kentucky residents can find their polling place by searching for their county here.

When do I vote?

Early voting ends Saturday, May 13. On May 16, Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Do I need ID?

Yes. In 2020, Kentucky changed its law to require photo identification in order to vote. All voters must produce at the polling place identification that has their name and photo on it. Here are a few examples of what qualifies:

driver's license

military ID

college ID

Kentucky government ID

Kentucky provides a free state-issued ID card for individuals who are at least 18 and do not have a valid driver's license. To obtain one, visit your local circuit clerk's office or one of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's regional offices.

Voters who cannot obtain a photo ID can sign a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration," stating the reason for an inability to obtain photo ID, and present one of the following non-photo IDs: