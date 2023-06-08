Police will increase patrols and overtime amid 3x increase in youth gun violence victims

The Cincinnati Police Department is planning more overtime and more neighborhood patrols in response to an increase in youth gun violence. Thirty-one children age 17 or younger have been shot so far this year. That’s more than triple the number this time last year.

Recent incidents include two teens and a 10-year-old shot near a public park, and a 7-year-old shot while playing in her apartment courtyard. A 15-year-old allegedly shot at police officers before being arrested with two handguns in his possession.

"This isn't about blame. It's not about partisanship. It's not about pointing fingers," said Mayor Aftab Pureval. "We're all to blame. We've talked about parents. We've talked about judges. We've talked about law enforcement. We've talked about City Hall elected officials. Every single person that we have talked about today desperately wants to put an end to gun violence."

Police Chief Teresa Theetge says officers on bikes will patrol in high-density areas like The Banks and Main Street. Officials didn’t say how much money will be allocated for police overtime and have not yet responded to WVXU’s request for more information.

Theetge says they need help to intervene before a young person acts violently.

"We use that tagline quite often: If you see something, say something," Theetge said. "I'm gonna take it a little further. If you hear something — you don't have to have seen it — if somebody is telling you that a young man or woman in this city has a gun and they probably shouldn't, relay that to us."

The city published a Summer in Cincy website with information about activities for young people and support resources for families.

Officials are begging the public to help, from faith communities to nonprofits to every resident.

City Manager Sheryl Long says about 300 guns have been reported stolen so far this year, and half of those were taken from an unlocked car.

"If you have a gun, you need to store it safely — period," Long said. "If you have a gun, do not leave it in your car. If you have a gun, put a gun lock on it or put it in a lockbox. CPD will give you a gun lock for free so there is no excuse."

Long and Pureval's recommendations for the next city budget include more funding for violence prevention and youth development.