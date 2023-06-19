© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Cincinnati wants to repave 100 lane miles a year. The next budget funds 36

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published June 19, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT
Cincinnati Public Services crewmembers repair potholes on a street in East Price Hill on April 10, 2023.
Cincinnati Public Services crewmembers repair potholes on a street in East Price Hill on April 10, 2023.

The next Cincinnati budget includes about $20 million to repave streets, with another $2 million in grants expected.

The city has a goal to repave 100 lane miles every year. This budget has enough to repave 36 lane miles, plus 28 lane miles of preventative maintenance.

It's a little less money than some recent budgets, but the real problem is how much more expensive it is to pave roads.

It now costs about $1 million to pave one mile of a two-lane street, up from about $650,000 in the last fiscal year.

The gap is expected to grow. Officials say the city should spend more than $176 million over the next six years on repaving and preventative maintenance. The estimated funding available in that time is just $86 million.

Other transportation infrastructure is in trouble too, including maintaining street lights, traffic signals, bridges and sidewalks.

A bar graph showing the city's annual transportation need, planned capital resources, and accumulated funding gap.
City of Cincinnati

Street rehabilitation is part of the city's Capital Budget, which has a few primary income sources.

The city's 1.8% earnings tax is divided into three categories:

  • 1.55% for the General Fund
  • 0.15% for permanent improvements (capital)
  • 0.1% for maintenance of city infrastructure

The city expects about $14 million in revenue from the 0.15% portion of income tax.

The city also takes on debt to support capital projects. And about $26 million a year comes in from leasing the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern.

City officials want to sell the CSR to Norfolk Southern instead of renewing the lease; they say investing the $1.6 billion sale price would more than double the annual amount available for the capital budget.

Cincinnati voters must approve sale. It could be on the ballot as soon as November.

