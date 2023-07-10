Director of Cincinnati's police oversight board resigns to lead a statewide nonprofit law firm

The director of Cincinnati's police oversight board, Gabe Davis, is resigning to become the new CEO of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

The OJPC is a non-profit law firm and advocacy organization, founded by Cincinnati attorney Al Gerhardstein in 1997 (the organization was first known as the Prison Reform Advocacy Center).

"I couldn't be more excited to lead OJPC in its critical mission to create fair, redemptive, and intelligent criminal justice systems," Davis said in a statement. "This is the unfinished business of our time."

Davis could not be reached for comment. His last day with the city will be August 11.

Davis started leading the Citizen Complaint Authority in August 2020. At that time, the department had been underfunded and short-staffed for years, and had a huge backlog in cases.

RELATED: What is and isn't working in Cincinnati's landmark police vversight board

Cincinnati Council approved the first major increase in funding in 2020, with another big bump the next year. After hiring more investigators, the CCA is now on track to clear the backlog of cases by the end of the year.

The CCA investigates all cases of serious police interactions like firing a weapon, major use of force, and when a person dies in custody. An advisory board can approve director's recommendations for discipline or policy changes, but the CCA has no direct authority over police staffing or regulations.

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long declined an interview but provided WVXU with a statement: "I want to thank Gabe Davis for his years of service and wish him well at OJPC. We will assign an interim director prior to Mr. Davis's departure, then engage with a third-party firm to conduct a national search for a permanent replacement."

Another city department head left his job this month. A memo from City Manager Long dated July 5 says Department of Economic Inclusion Director Collin Mays left city service effective July 1. The memo gives no explanation for Mays' abrupt departure

RELATED: Cincinnati's police oversight board on track to clear backlog of complaint cases

Laura Castillo has been appointed interim director, after serving as deputy director.

The City Manager's Office has not yet responded to a request for more information about Mays' departure and the process for hiring a permanent replacement.