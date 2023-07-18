Public library system to ask Hamilton County voters for a tax levy increase

Hamilton County voters will decide in November whether to renew and increase a property tax levy for the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library.

The library system's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to send the measure to the ballot for Ohio's general election Nov. 7. It would renew the levy for another 10 years and increase the rate to 1.5 mills, up from the current rate of 1 mill.

"We considered the taxpayers concerns and interests," said Board President Nadine Allen. "We also considered what is going to enable us to continue to do what we've been doing, which is improving each of our sites and locations, and making sure that we maintain the same quality that we have now."

The change is estimated to cost an extra $18 a year per $100,000 of home value, for a total $43 a year per $100,000 of value. It's one of two active levies for the library, so property owners also pay on a 1 mill levy passed by voters in 2018 (about $31 a year per $100,000 of value).

Increasing the levy to 1.5 mills would bring in an estimated $30.9 million a year, about $11.2 million more than the current rate.

Unlike other county-wide levies, the library levies do not need to go through the Hamilton County commissioners to be put on the ballot.

The library system is also funded by Ohio's Public Library Fund, which makes up 57% of CHPL's funding. The other 43% comes from the two local levies. According to library officials, the other major systems in the state rely more on local support:



Columbus: 33% state, 67% local

Cleveland: 44% state, 56% local

Cuyahoga: 34% state, 66% local

Toledo: 46% state, 54% local

CHPL is also the only major library system in the state to not carry a debt balance.

"We are very serious stewards of the taxpayer dollar," Allen said.

The library first turned to a local levy in 2009, when state lawmakers significantly reduced funding for library systems; it used to be 2.2% of state general revenue, but is now 1.7%.

State funding has fluctuated quite a bit over the last two decades, reaching a high of about $53 million in 2000 and a low of about $35.5 million in 2012. Although the new Ohio two-year budget has been signed, it's still not clear how much library systems like CHPL can expect.

Voters first approved a library levy in 2009, then renewed it for another 10 years in 2013. A separate, additional levy was approved in 2018, with funds primarily going toward a capital improvement plan.

"All 41 of our branches have been improved in some kind of manner in the past two years," Allen said. "And we want to continue to propel forward — we don't want to lay anyone off, we don't want to reduce hours, we don't want to have to look at reducing maintenance of our facilities."

If the levy passes, the new 1.5 mill rate would go into effect in January 2024 (first payable in 2025). If the levy fails, the current 1 mill levy will expire at the end of 2023 (last payment with the levy in 2024).



Ballot language

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) HAMILTON COUNTY

A Majority Affirmative Vote is Necessary for Passage

A renewal of one (1) mill and an increase of one half mills constituting a tax for the benefit of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library for the purpose of PROVIDING FUNDS FOR OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, that the county auditor estimates will collect $30,878,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding one and one half mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $43.00 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value, for (10) years commencing in January of 2024.

November election

Ohio's general election is Nov. 7, 2023.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10.

If you are not registered, you can sign up here through the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

