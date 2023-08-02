Housing advocates say they have enough signatures to put charter amendment on Nov. ballot

Advocates pushing for an amendment to Cincinnati's charter to fund affordable housing rallied outside City Hall Wednesday. They also spoke during council's public comment session, saying they had enough signatures to put their initiative on the ballot and asked council to expedite the process.

The proposed amendment from Cincinnati Action For Housing Now would use a 0.3% city earnings tax to raise a claimed $40 million to $50 million a year to fund affordable rental housing for low- and moderate-income residents.

Organizers say they have almost 12,000 signatures — twice the roughly 5,385 needed to get the amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot.

"This is so important to me, because as an affordable housing developer, I can tell you good-intentioned efforts aren't enough," Over-the-Rhine Community Housing Executive Director Mary Burke Rivers told council. "This council has recognized the affordable housing crisis in this city ... Cincinnati has the opportunity to lead the way."

Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition Executive Director Josh Spring told council the group is prepared to present the signatures for verification by the Hamilton County Board of Elections, but that under state laws, council would have to vote again in November 2024 to implement the new tax, meaning revenue collection wouldn't start until the following January. But if council voted to place the initiative on the ballot themselves, it would go into effect in January 2024, a year earlier.

Mayor Aftab Pureval does not support the initiative. Some within City Hall suggested the initiative's language would cause the delay advocates are seeking to avoid.

The 0.3% increase in the earnings tax would restore the city's current 1.8% earnings tax rate to 2.1%, its 2020 level when council rolled it back as part of a successful campaign to convince voters to fund a levy for improvements to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority's Metro bus system.

A 2021 charter amendment effort looking to raise money for affordable housing would have required the city to set aside at least $50 million a year into an affordable housing trust fund. After contentious campaigns for and against the measure, voters defeated it by 73% in the May 2021 election.

Research over the past few years has returned somewhat differing results for the exact number of affordable units Cincinnati needs, though the general consensus is the number is in the five digits. Studies suggest somewhere between 19,000 and 28,000 units of housing for low-and-moderate income residents are needed.

