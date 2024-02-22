Opinion: How Ohio GOP Senate candidates react to Alexei Navalny's death says a lot about their priorities

Last Friday, when Russian authorities announced the death of dissident Alexei Navalny in an Arctic Circle prison — a death that the free world laid at the feet of the brutal Russian dictator Vladmir Putin — the reaction from U.S. politicians was immediate.

On that very day, two of the three Republican candidates in Ohio's GOP Senate primary — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Sen. Matt Dolan — put out statements condemning Putin for the death of Navalny.

Five days later, after considerable prodding by this reporter, the third candidate, luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno of Cleveland, put out his own statement condemning Putin.

But, instead of leaving it at that, Moreno — the candidate endorsed by Donald Trump — said the far worse crime, in his mind, is the civil and criminal prosecution of the ex-president.

One man was a courageous 47-year-old Russian dissident — a husband, father and son who is dead today because he spoke out against a murderous dictator.

The other is a 77-year-old man, also a husband, father and son, who faces massive civil judgements and 91 criminal counts, who is running for president again, but whose principal purpose in life now is avoiding prosecution and a prison sentence.

A more bizarre conflation is hard to imagine.

ANALYSIS: Attacks against Bernie Moreno suggest he's leading Ohio's GOP Senate race

Here, word for word, is what Moreno said in his statement:

“Putin is a vicious dictator and I unequivocally condemn what he did to Alex Navalny. However, my primary focus is the grave threat that is facing our nation here at home. We are heading down a slippery slope in America today. The biggest threat to Democracy that I see in our country is Democrats weaponizing the government to persecute their top political opponent, President Trump. I think it's shameful that neither of my opponents put out statements decrying the ridiculous judgement against President Trump in New York this past Friday. I wish they would be as bothered by the evil conduct of Democrats abusing the Justice System here at home for nakedly political purposes, as they are about the evil conduct of a foreign leader.”

Here are the statements of Moreno's two opponents for the GOP Senate nomination:

"I have immense respect for Alexi (sic) Navalny," LaRose said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He had the courage to stand up to a murderous dictator and for that he was killed," LaRose said. "Like a true patriot, he decided that his country was worth fighting for. May he rest in peace, and may his fight for freedom live on in the hearts of the Russian people."

I have immense respect for Alexi Navalny. He had the courage to stand up to a murderous dictator, and for that he was killed.



Like a true patriot, he decided that his country was worth dying for. May he rest in peace, and may his fight for freedom live on in the hearts of the… https://t.co/itdpuJqyPa — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) February 16, 2024

And Dolan issued a press release:

"Alexei Navalny inspired young Russians to imagine a country governed by the rule of law and where the ordinary citizen has a voice," Dolan wrote. "That's why Vladimir Putin was afraid of him. Navalny's death is a reminder that Putin's cruelty and efforts to stifle freedom and dissent know no bounds. America, along with our allies, must remain clear-eyed about Putin's ambitions in Ukraine and beyond."

Even Trump ally J.D. Vance, the junior senator from Ohio, said it's "hard not to admire" Navalny, even if his death was not enough to change his mind on U.S. aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Moreno is finding out that having Donald Trump's endorsement can be a two-edged sword.

It's great for whipping up Ohio MAGA voters in a Republican primary election.

But woe be to you if you say or so anything to upset Trump.

We know where Trump stands.

He has often stated his admiration for the Russian dictator. And he recently said he would "encourage" Russia "do whatever the hell they want" to attack our NATO allies if they were "delinquent" in their payments to NATO.

Trump is apparently oblivious to the fact that NATO is a mutual defense pact and there is no such thing as paying "dues" to be a member.

On Monday, Trump did mention Navalny's "sudden death" in a post on his Truth Social site, without mentioning Putin. He did however, in typical Trump fashion, make the entire post about himself and his legal troubles.

He likened the death of Navalny to his own problems, saying he is being persecuted by "Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors and Judges" who he believes are responsible for the financial and criminal jam he is in.

How that compares to a murdered freedom fighter is beyond comprehension.

ANALYSIS: Trump looks to go 2-for-2 in choosing Ohio's next U.S. senator

So why would it matter if a Republican Senate candidate from Ohio speaks about the death of Alexei Navalny, the tyranny of Vladimir Putin, and the Russian aggression in Ukraine?

Because candidates like Moreno, LaRose and Dolan are not running for township trustee.

They are running to become one of 100 members of the United States Senate, where, if elected, they will have to deal with issues of national defense, international conflicts, and the U.S. role in NATO every single day.

Every single day.

For the next six years.

Comparing Alexei Navalny to Donald Trump is not a good way to start.

