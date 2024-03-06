Cincinnati Council passed a temporary ceasefire resolution. Some call it 'a mockery'

Cincinnati City Council voted 7-1-1 Wednesday to pass a resolution that supports a temporary ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, falling short of what hundreds of residents have been requesting for the last several weeks.

Dozens of residents spoke again Wednesday ahead of the council vote. Some called Councilmember Anna Albi's resolution (co-sponsored by four other members) "a mockery" and "paltry, insufficient, and insulting."

"A permanent ceasefire is the only solution to prevent further loss," one resident said. "You cannot have lasting peace when you only suggest a temporary cessation of violence. There is clear discrimination and dehumanization in this resolution as it stands, which is especially disappointing after we've expressed to you that our community has faced increased Islamophobia, discrimination, censorship, and delegitimization in recent times, and this resolution will now contribute to more of that."

The measure passed with seven votes in favor. Councilmember Scotty Johnson opposed the resolution and Councilmember Jeff Cramerding abstained.

A separate resolution from Councilmember Meeka Owens calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and "immediate humanitarian aid corridors to the Gaza Strip." The resolution failed with a 4-3-2 vote.

Albi's resolution supports a deal reportedly under negotiation in Cairo that would include "a six-week cease-fire, the release of vulnerable hostages, and the provision of unrestricted humanitarian aid; and encourages our federal government leadership to continue working for lasting and permanent peace in the region." It also expresses sympathy for "the ongoing human suffering caused by the current conflict in the Middle East" and affirms the city as "a welcoming community for those of Jewish and Islamic religions, and all other religions."

"While none of us in this room have the power to shape the details of the ceasefire, I think it is important for us to show our full support of these peace negotiations," Albi said.

Dena Cranley, wife of former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, has been one of the most prominent voices supporting a ceasefire resolution. She says the resolution supporting a six-week ceasefire is a step in the right direction, but urged council to vote for Owens' resolution instead.

"From the beginning we have advocated for humanitarian bilateral ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unrestricted aid to the suffering," Cranley said Wednesday. "We are not asking you to side between Israel or Palestine."

Read the full resolution from Councilmember Albi below (story continues after):

Councilmembers have rarely commented publicly on the topic. A few weeks ago, Owens was the only one to say she supports a ceasefire resolution. Previous opposition to a ceasefire resolution included comments that council should not advocate for a specific solution to the crisis; that council should focus on local issues; and that a resolution without consensus would cause more division in the community.

Councilmember Reggie Harris, whose husband is Jewish and has family in Israel, says his position has changed over the past few weeks. Mark Jeffreys, council's only Jewish member, says his position from the beginning was that council should support something the community could agree on, and he believes Albi's resolution accomplishes that.

"It had unrestricted humanitarian access, it had release of vulnerable hostages, and a six-week ceasefire," Jeffreys told WVXU. "I thought that was essentially what the Palestinian and Arab American community were advocating for."

Jeffreys says it's clear the issue continues to be divisive, but he hopes community leaders can shift focus to what is happening in Cincinnati.

"We should be focusing on combating antisemitism and Islamophobia in our schools and our houses of worship; that's what we can control," Jeffreys said. "We can't control what happens in the negotiations."

Owens voted in favor of Albi's resolution, but said it did not go far enough.

"I think the best quote [from public comment] was, 'Harriet Tubman — would she have accepted a six week pause on slavery?' " Owens told WVXU. "When you kind of frame it like that, why would you not talk about something that's larger and longer lasting and impactful? Especially when we're talking about the movement towards peace."

Read the full resolution from Owens below (story continues after):

Owens' resolution ended up with four supporting votes (Owens, Johnson, Victoria Parks, and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney), three opposing votes (Harris, Jeffreys, and Seth Walsh) and two abstentions (Albi and Cramerding).

Cramerding said he's not afraid to take unpopular positions on issues, and that he personally believes a ceasefire is the right option.

"But after weeks of debate, I have come to the conclusion that this ongoing debate is a distraction from our duty and why we were elected," Cramerding said. "I did vote on resolutions on the war in Ukraine, and after the terrorist attacks on October 7 — I regret those votes. I accept any criticism for those votes. But moving forward, I will no longer vote for any international resolutions unless it directly pertains to Cincinnati city government."

Johnson was the only opposing vote for Albi's resolution, and he voted in favor of Owens' measure.

"I stand wholeheartedly, flat-footed behind the call for permanent ceasefire," Johnson said. "I'm an honest man, and I don't understand everything that's going on. But I do know that peace has to reign."

Many Jewish residents previously opposed the idea of council passing a ceasefire resolution, but no such opposition was heard this week. The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati released a statement after the vote, praising council's action.

"This resolution's wording unites rather than divides us," the statement said. "It reflects the Jewish community's aspiration—shared by numerous Cincinnati residents—that considerate and steadfast negotiation will lead to peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Mayor Aftab Pureval previously said he did not believe council should take up the issue without consensus. Although the mayor does not vote along with council, it is typical for resolutions to express support or opposition from "council and the Mayor." Neither resolution put forward this week included the mayor, and he did not offer comment on the topic during the meeting.

Other Ohio cities have passed resolutions, including Dayton, Yellow Springs, Akron and Athens. Columbus and Cleveland officials have so far declined to pass a resolution, despite organized protests.