Jessica Miranda likely to be appointed Hamilton County auditor Saturday

Democratic precinct executives will meet Saturday morning to choose a replacement for Hamilton County auditor Brigid Kelly, who died last month after a long battle with cancer.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party's Central Committee is likely to turn Saturday to State Rep. Jessica Miranda of Forest Park — the person Kelly recommended in her March letter of resignation, shortly before entering hospice care.

Miranda, who was first elected to the 28th Ohio House District in 2018, resigned Wednesday from her leadership post in the Democratic caucus as House Minority Whip.

Miranda's job was handed over to State Rep. Dani Isaacsohn of Cincinnati, who is in his first term in the Ohio House.

That was a sure sign that Miranda is preparing to leave the Ohio House for appointment as county auditor.

A mother of three and a small business owner, Miranda would have to run in the November election for the last two years of Kelly's unexpired term as auditor.

Last week, the Hamilton County Republican Party put out a call to any Republican interested in running for auditor to contact the party by Friday. A decision on who the GOP will put forth is likely later this month.