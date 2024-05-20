Here's what will be on Northern Kentucky ballots Tuesday

Kentucky voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21, to weigh in on the nation's presidential primaries and a number of other local elections.

Northern Kentucky voters will also consider the primary election of the state's 4th Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. He's facing two other Republican challengers, Eric Deters and Michael McGinnis, in the primary.

Boone County

Voters in Boone County will also consider primaries for the 60th, 61st, 66th and 69th Statehouse districts, as well as the 11th state Senate district. Three Boone County Board of Education candidates will also be on the ballot. Residents of Walton and Florence will also weigh in on city government primaries there.

You can find more information at the Boone County Clerk's Office.

RELATED: 2024 Kentucky Voter Guide: Primary Edition

Campbell County

Campbell County voters will vote in a primary election for Kentucky's 67th Statehouse district. Residents of Newport will also cast ballots for the city's mayoral and commission primaries, and residents of other cities like Dayton, Bellevue and Fort Thomas will vote on city commissions. Find out more at the Campbell County Clerk's Office.

Kenton County

Residents of Kenton County will consider nominees for Kentucky's 61st, 64th and 69th Statehouse districts. They'll also weigh in on county commission candidates. Covington residents will see primary elections for mayor and city commission, and residents in other Kenton County municipalities will vote for city council or city commission candidates. More information is available at the Kenton County Clerk's Office.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. You'll need government-issued ID to vote.

