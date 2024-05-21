Live results from Kentucky's 2024 primaries

Voting concludes Tuesday in Kentucky's presidential, U.S. House and a number of local elections.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time, with results rolling in shortly thereafter.

Live results on the presidential and state races can be found below from the Associated Press. To see results of local races, please see the below info for each Northern Kentucky county.

Loading...

Boone County

Voters in Boone County will consider primaries for the 60th, 61st, 66th and 69th Statehouse districts, as well as the 11th state Senate district.

You can find results for Boone County district races on the Kentucky Secretary of State's website.



Campbell County

Campbell County voters will vote in a primary election for Kentucky's 67th Statehouse district. You can find results for Campbell County races by visiting the homepage of the Campbell County Clerk's Office. In the top navigation, hover over the "Election" tab and click on "Election Results."

Kenton County

Residents of Kenton County will consider nominees for Kentucky's 61st, 64th and 69th Statehouse districts. They'll also weigh in on county commission candidates. Covington residents will see primary elections for city commission. You can find results on the Kentucky Secretary of State's website.

