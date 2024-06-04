City Council approves sweeping zoning reform

A Cincinnati City Council committee voted 6-3 Tuesday to approve significant zoning reform, all but guaranteeing final passage Wednesday.

The "Connected Communities" plan is sponsored by Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Council Members Reggie Harris and Jeff Cramerding.

The proposal focuses most changes in neighborhood business districts and along major transit corridors. It would allow housing with up to four units, even in areas that currently only allow single family homes. It would also reduce or eliminate density caps and parking minimums for both residential and commercial developments.

Pureval introduced the measure to the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee ahead of the vote.

"I want to thank the community — who are either proponents or opponents — who have come out to share their opinions, to try and make this policy as strong as possible, and also to lift up issues that the city needs to continue to monitor and continue to make positive change on," Pureval said. "Both opponents and proponents should be clear eyed about the fact that we do not expect things to change overnight; this will be a gradual change based on the market forces in the housing market."

Voting in favor: Councilmembers Jeff Cramerding, Mark Jeffreys, Reggie Harris, Anna Albi, Seth Walsh, and Meeka Owens.

Voting against: Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Councilmembers Scotty Johnson and Victoria Parks.

Kearney and Johnson released a statement ahead of the vote announcing a "short-term task force" to make policy recommendations on "several key elements" they say are missing from the proposal: affordable housing, infrastructure needs, architectural design guidelines, and tree canopy and green space.

The ordinance passed as an emergency measure, which means it will go into effect immediately rather than in 30 days as with most ordinances. The emergency clause also means Cincinnati residents could not organize a referendum to overturn the changes. Councilmember Cramerding told WVXU that fact was not part of the decision to vote on Connected Communities as an emergency.

Opposition

Residents opposing the measure have a variety of criticisms.

A group under the name "Coalition for a Better Cincinnati" spoke to reporters ahead of the committee meeting.

"The coalition has been seeking legal counsel," said Todd Zinser of West Price Hill. "We do have an attorney that we are consulting about processes, both in terms of lawsuits and in terms of referendums down the road, and that that's still playing out."

A common complaint is community engagement, both in terms of length and quality. A report created by the Department of Planning and Engagement says the city hosted 34 events over the past two years, engaging about 2,500 residents.

"We have an administration and a mayor that is bragging about reaching less than 2,500 people," said Teairea Powell of East Westwood. "So if that's the standard, and we have some really low standards here in the city... and then when you look at the demographics of who they engaged, — our city is about half and half racially [but] 77% of the people they engaged were white."

Powell is president of the East Westwood Improvement Association, the neighborhood's community council. She says no-one from the city offered to speak to the council about Connected Communities.

Staff from the city's Department of Planning and Engagement pushed back on this criticism during a presentation to council ahead of the vote.

"If I look a little more tired, have some more gray hair than in 2022 when you met me... it's because we've been working incredibly hard to engage Cincinnatians," said City Planner Andrew Halt. "We've done this in a wide variety of new creative ways that have not been done often in this city."

Some opponents say multifamily housing will destroy the affected neighborhoods by removing the protections of single-family zoning. The plan will allow housing of up to four units along the major transit corridors, even in areas currently zoned for single-family. But other areas of the city will remain single-family only.

Some opponents say the plan doesn't do enough to incentivize affordable housing, and urged council to add mandatory affordable units in exchange for density and parking waivers.



Support

Residents in favor of the ordinance say the city needs to loosen zoning to increase population. Many urged council to go further after passing this legislation.

Sharon Abanto of Oakley and Hyde Park says she can understand a fear of development, but says her perspective is shaped by an experience a few years ago advocating for the development of the Wasson Way trail.

"We had people screaming our face; I mean, they were ugly meetings," Abanto said. Once the trail opened, however, she says the conversation changed. "Still today we get letters saying thank you, we're sorry we screamed in your faces. It's wonderful."

Ben Eilerman of Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says Connected Communities will make developing affordable housing easier.

"[But] density alone does not automatically create diverse housing choices," Eilerman said. "We ask that after this legislation is passed, you make it a priority to incentivize and require developers to create more affordable housing an exchange for city subsidy."

