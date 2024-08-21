Mayor Aftab Pureval is speaking at the DNC Wednesday. Here's how to watch
Cincinnati's Mayor, Aftab Pureval, is giving a brief speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday — and by "brief" we mean Pureval will speak for all of two minutes.
His short time on stage is slated for between 7-8 p.m., ET, according to a representative from Pureval's office.
However, you likely won't see Pureval on any of the major networks. To tune in, you'll need to watch C-SPAN's continuous coverage of the DNC.
Wednesday is the penultimate night of the convention, and the theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms."
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 sometime between 7-8 p.m. from the United Center in Chicago
- Where: C-SPAN, or C-SPAN's website or YouTube channel.