Mayor Aftab Pureval is speaking at the DNC Wednesday. Here's how to watch

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:52 PM EDT
Man stands at lectern with flags behind him
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Mayor Aftab Pureval giving his second State of the City Address on Nov. 13, 2023 at the Aronoff Center.

Cincinnati's Mayor, Aftab Pureval, is giving a brief speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday — and by "brief" we mean Pureval will speak for all of two minutes.

His short time on stage is slated for between 7-8 p.m., ET, according to a representative from Pureval's office.

RELATED: Is Ohio still a swing state? At least one DNC delegate suggests a November surprise

However, you likely won't see Pureval on any of the major networks. To tune in, you'll need to watch C-SPAN's continuous coverage of the DNC.

Wednesday is the penultimate night of the convention, and the theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms."

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
  • When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 sometime between 7-8 p.m. from the United Center in Chicago
  • Where: C-SPAN, or C-SPAN's website or YouTube channel.
Politics Aftab Pureval
