Mayor Aftab Pureval is speaking at the DNC Wednesday. Here's how to watch

Cincinnati's Mayor, Aftab Pureval, is giving a brief speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday — and by "brief" we mean Pureval will speak for all of two minutes.

His short time on stage is slated for between 7-8 p.m., ET, according to a representative from Pureval's office.

However, you likely won't see Pureval on any of the major networks. To tune in, you'll need to watch C-SPAN's continuous coverage of the DNC.

Wednesday is the penultimate night of the convention, and the theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms."

Here's how to watch: