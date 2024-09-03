Hamilton County recruiting poll workers, now with a bigger paycheck

Early voting starts in about a month but election officials are recruiting poll workers for the big day on Nov. 5. Hamilton County needs about 2,800 poll workers, more than is usually needed in years with no presidential election.

"Hamilton County voters have been pretty consistent over the years — we see about 70% of them turn out during presidential election years," said Board of Elections Deputy Director Alex Linser. "That is about 450,000 people, so we have a lot of work to do."

To be a poll worker, you just need to be a registered voter and attend a one-time training session.

"We offer those classes during the day, during the evenings, and during the weekend, so we work around your schedule," Linser said. "Then we try to place you at a polling location somewhat near your home."

Although Ohioans do not declare party affiliation when registering to vote, poll workers have to identify with a party so that a polling location doesn't end up with a majority of any one party.

"We really need Democrats out in Harrison," Linser said. "On the flip side of things, we usually are struggling to recruit Republicans in the city of Cincinnati, in the city center. So if you're willing to drive outside of your neighborhood, we do really appreciate that."

You can also declare affiliation with a third party or as an independent voter.

Hamilton County Commissioners recently approved a pay increase for poll workers, who now earn $225. That covers the time required for the training session, setting up the polling location the night before Election Day, and working at the polling place all day Nov. 5.

Learn more at votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/become-poll-worker.

Other surrounding counties are also recruiting poll workers.