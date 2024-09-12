A proposed Bengals watch party was nixed in 2022. Why is it OK now?

At least two Hamilton County commissioners are throwing a red flag on the Cincinnati Bengals' planned watch party for the Sunday, Sept. 15, game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Wednesday it is teaming up with Sports Illustrated Tickets to host the "inaugural Jungle Watch Party" in a club room at Paycor Stadium. They're charging $99 per person, which includes $25 for discounted concessions and a $25 gift card to the team's pro shop.

Commission President Alicia Reece addressed the planned party on Thursday during the board's regular meeting, noting that when she proposed the county host a similar watch party in 2022, she was told it wasn't allowed.

"I was told no. I was told, 'We ran it up to the Bengals and the NFL', and supposedly the NFL told us no — supposedly," Reece said, holding up a letter that appeared to be from the Bengals. "I don't have nothing with Roger Goodell's signature — only have the Bengals on here."

She went on to note that the Detroit Lions hosted a watch party at Ford Field in 2024.

"They have a watch party. Their fans can be a part of it. The NFL supposedly was OK with it. So I don't know if Roger Goodell really said no. Now we come back, and now we got a watch party for $99," she said.

Reece had proposed a free watch party at then-Paul Brown Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl, which ultimately saw the L.A. Rams defeat the Bengals.

In a 2022 letter, the stadium's managing director, Eric Brown, said the NFL denied the request to show the game at the stadium. He wrote that was "consistent with the NFL's Rules and Policies applicable to similar events."

"The legal and logistical barriers to holding a watch party for Super Bowl LVI are too significant," the letter continued.

Reece wants to know why it's OK now, but wasn't two years ago.

"My question is, was it that we couldn't do it? Was it because who came up with the idea? Was it because we can't do it because you wanted it free for the taxpayers, and we want to make some money, so it's bad? Bad idea when it's for the taxpayers, but it's a great idea if we can make some money?" she asked. "We can't go into negotiations like this, least for me, I can't go in here and represent the taxpayers and the taxpayers keep getting screwed."

The county owns and operates the stadium and is responsible for a huge chunk of its expenses under a lease that expires in 2026. Commissioners are slated to discuss a potential new lease in their meeting Tuesday, Reece said.

Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas was also not happy with the development, calling it a "slap in the face." She also questioned who approved paying employees to staff and work the stadium during the watch party as stadium staff are county employees.

On that point, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto responded that he would look into which employees would be working during the watch party: PBSL Inc. staff, which are county employees managed by the team under a management agreement, or contracted vendors and concession staff.

"I think it's a slap in the face. We shouldn't have to hear about it on television or read about it in the newspaper, and I absolutely agree that we cannot move forward with that attitude," Summerow Dumas concluded.