National lawyer group emphasizes election security, denounces political violence in Cincinnati

A national group of lawyers is making the case for protecting democracy during the increasingly violent 2024 election cycle.

The American Bar Association’s Task Force for American Democracy stopped in Cincinnati Wednesday as part of a country-wide listening tour.

The event happened shortly after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported receiving a suspicious package at his office, according to a news release. More than a dozen other election offices received similar packages.

Former Homeland Security Secretary and task force co-chair Jeh Johnson says threats to election officials are dangerous — and preventable.

“I am convinced that political violence, threats of political violence, suspicious packages, are tied directly to overheated political rhetoric,” Johnson said. “Those of us who command a microphone, those of us with a public voice, have a responsibility to tone down the rhetoric, to tamp down the rhetoric, turn down the temperature. Overheated rhetoric has consequences.”

Johnson says despite the current political climate, the November election will be secure. He pointed to past elections as examples.

In 2020, a number of federal election agencies released a statement saying that election “was the most secure in American history.”

“We had a record turnout, and despite all of the suspicion, all of the scrutiny and all of the lawsuits, there was no court ruling that suggested that there was any fraud or mistakes in any material way,” Johnson said. “I'm confident that the election of 2024 will be just as safe and secure.”

With fewer than 50 days until the presidential election, Johnson encouraged people to get involved in politics, vote, get involved in a campaign and talk to friends and family.