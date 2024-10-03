Covington City Commission: Meet candidate Bill Wells

Covington voters will have eight choices as they vote on their next city commission. That four-member body appoints the city manager, who is responsible for Covington's day-to-day operations. The mayor presides over the commission and also votes with the it on issues decided by the commission.

We sent a candidate survey to all eight commission candidates. Below are candidate Bill Wells' responses.

Please briefly describe your reasons for seeking this office.

For the past three decades I have worked with all the neighborhoods in Covington, and it is time to have a voice of the neighborhoods at City Hall. As a retired individual, I offer the time, experience, and proven track record needed to serve as your commissioner.

My extensive background in public service, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement provides me with the expertise to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities that Covington faces. My top priority is ensuring that public safety remains a key focus in our budget. I’m from the neighborhoods, for the neighborhoods.

Covington faced a budget shortfall this year. What can the next city commission do to assure a balanced budget and reliable basic public services in the coming years?

Every piece of literature I produce highlights the importance of OpenGov and transparency. When I was first elected as your commissioner in 2015, I discovered a powerful tool called OpenGov, which made it easy for residents to access and understand how their tax dollars were being spent. This technology was quickly adopted, allowing anyone to generate reports on spending — for example, how much was invested in infrastructure in any specific neighborhood in a given year. While presentations can be informative, they often guide us in a particular direction. I believe in the value of presentations, but I also prioritize conducting my own research. By reinstating OpenGov, not only would Covington residents be empowered to form their own opinions, but elected officials would also be better equipped to make informed decisions on behalf of the community.

Northern Kentucky has a significant need for more housing. What can the commission do to help the housing situation in Covington?

Covington controls hundreds of properties, and I propose that we package these properties into groups of 10 and issue a request for proposals (RFP) with a five-year restriction on renting or selling to low- to moderate-income brackets.

This approach could attract developers or organizations interested in revitalizing multiple properties at once, leading to potential cost savings.

It also allows the city to establish specific requirements in the RFP, such as prioritizing affordable housing for low- to moderate-income families.

This strategy would encourage coordinated development that aligns with the city’s guidelines.

Alternatively, the city could collaborate with the Covington Housing Authority to create a land bank focused on low- to moderate-income levels.

A land bank could manage these properties with a dedicated focus on affordable housing.

It would ensure long-term control over the properties, preventing speculation or gentrification that could displace low-income residents.

This approach offers flexibility and allows for strategic development that prioritizes community needs.

What opportunities and challenges do you see the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project bringing to Covington?

First, I want to commend the previous commissions for maintaining an unprecedented level of transparency on this project. The loss of much of Goebel Park, while significant, brings with it the opportunity for the city to receive substantial funds, which could finally allow us to create a year-round aquatic center. This facility would give every Covington resident the chance to learn how to swim — an important aspect of public safety.

The years of construction ahead will inevitably bring traffic issues, dirt, and dust, which the city must diligently monitor throughout the development. It’s important to note that much of this construction will take place in Covington, leading to a likely increase in employment tax revenue over the coming years. Local businesses should also see a boost in revenue, and our hotel industry is poised to benefit significantly as well.

The city has undertaken an ambitious development project on the site of the former IRS processing center. What role will the commission play in maximizing this effort and helping finish the job?

Covington’s economic development team has adhered closely to the established guidelines, and they’ve done an excellent job. The only adjustment I would recommend is to use the proceeds from the sale of these properties within the TIF district to repay the debt incurred for their purchase and redevelopment.

Advocates have been vocal about the need for better pedestrian and bicycle safety infrastructure in Covington. What is your stance on this issue?

I strongly support reinstating the transportation task force, where residents and transportation professionals can collaborate to make recommendations to the city commission. Many streets in our city lack sidewalks, and I believe it’s crucial for the city to address this issue through a long-term program.

Any closing observations?

I’m eager to bring back OpenGov, a tool that elevates government transparency and lets Covington residents see exactly how their tax dollars are being spent.

Now that I’m retired, I have the time, the skillset, and the track record to serve as your commissioner. My vision remains steadfast — I believe that experience, collaboration, and committed leadership truly matter. Do you?