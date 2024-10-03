Meet Jonathan Pearson, Hamilton County Commission candidate

County commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government. They hold authority for government taxing, budgeting, appropriating, and purchasing; and they hold title to county property. There are two seats on the three-member commission up for grabs: one that starts Jan. 2, 2025, and the other that starts Jan. 3, 2025. Jonathan Pearson is running for the term that begins Jan. 2, 2025.

Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

Candidate name: Jonathan Pearson

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: www.hamiltoncountyrepublicanparty.org/jonathanpearson2024

Biography

None provided

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position? (limit: 250 words)

Owner of Pearson’s Turf & Landscaping (Pearson’s Home/Turf) since 1992. My company maintains multi-million dollar properties; mowing, maintenance, repair and reconstruction of structures.

My prior work was golf course maintenance, which specialized in chemical and water use with cost analysis assessments to verify effective cost to quality of course management of turf.

Previous job working for a private owner in Indian Hill as property manager, I was the site foreman for a multi-million subdivision constructed on their 175 acres. Oversaw the construction of multiple homes, roads and infrastructure including drainage, sewer, electric, gas and communication installation.

What concerns or themes are you hearing in conversations with people in Hamilton County? How do you specifically plan to address those issues?

Taxes and rent cost, both of which have been repeated more than any singular issue. As commissioner I would not have the authority to change current tax structure, which have severely impacted rent and property taxes. However, maintaining a well-studied budget would limit the need for additional monies. Honoring tax rollbacks, cutting unnecessary budget items; all these go a long way to addressing these issues within the confines of the office. Finally, keeping the public informed with the most transparent means possible.

Hamilton County and Cincinnati are in the middle of a historic, multi-billion dollar sewer system upgrade that is often contentious. What would be your approach to keeping this project on time without overburdening ratepayers?

Keeping management on task is first. Confirming all projects are necessary. Confirming that the various projects within the larger project are both on or below cost and on time. Also keeping the public regularly informed of progress, being completely transparent.

As the Bengals’ lease with Hamilton County for Paycor Stadium nears its end, how would you approach extension negotiations and what are your key priorities for that relationship/any potential new lease?

The reality of the stadium deal is we as taxpayers started in the hole. I would like to see the Brown family step into the lease with more skin in the game. I would need to see the direct numbers to give more pertinent information. But as with any negotiation and with any tenant, regular contact and forthright transparency is the key to good relationships.

What criteria will you use to evaluate and vote on tax levies the commission is responsible for approving for public vote?

I feel that Hamilton County residents pay too much in taxes now. So, I have a simple formula for evaluating tax levies: Does the recipient actually need the money? Does it add quality value to Hamilton County? Does it come at a modest cost that limits the monetary hit to residents? Is it redundant to any other city, township, county or state tax laws or levies? Is it the right time to consider any new taxes?