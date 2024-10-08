We'll know Friday who will replace Reggie Harris on City Council
Council member Meeka Owens says she will announce the city's next Council member Friday, Oct. 11.
Owens is tasked with choosing someone to complete the term of former Council member Reggie Harris, who resigned last week to take a job with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Twenty-seven people expressed interest in the job, according to a list provided by Owens' office. It includes a few people who applied for the vacancy left by now-Congressman Greg Landsman (the seat filled by Seth Walsh, who later won the seat in the 2023 election).
The list includes community leaders, business professionals, and a member of the Cincinnati Planning Commission (Daniella Beltran).
Owens says she will consider input from Harris and other stakeholders like neighborhood, community, and business leaders. She says she's looking for someone on board with council's vision for the city.
"We're talking about transportation, climate goals, housing, building out a multimodal city, attracting and retaining talent, job creation — all of these things," Owens previously told WVXU. "You have to see yourself as a part of this big vision. You have to see yourself as someone who can come on Day One and insert [your] skills and abilities."
Here are all 27 people who expressed interest:
Stacey Wright Barleston
Antonio Sanders (also applied to replace Landsman)
Shaqunna Sardin
Berteena Rollins
Victoria Vogelsang
Renika Smiley
Marye Ward
Michael Binder (also applied to replace Landsman)
Joshua Rothstein
Daniella Beltran
Caleb Mickler
Kyle Dallman
Lydia Stec
Ryan James
Audricia Brooks
Alandes Powell
Adam Hyland
Laura Sullivan
Nate Banzhof
Mark Ventura
Briana Moss (also applied to replace Landsman)
Sol Andrew Kersey
Patrick Daffin
Phil O'Neil
Gwen Summers
Ken Schnider
Ericka Copeland