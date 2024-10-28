City Council finalizes carryover budget with about $15 million in spending

Cincinnati City Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to approve about $15 million in spending left over from the last fiscal year budget. The measure will be up for final approval Wednesday.

"These are very good times that, frankly, will not last," said Council member Jeff Cramerding. "I think that the investments we're making are in the city's future, starting with $5.5 million to build additional housing, to grow the city, to grow our economy, to make sure that we are in the best possible position moving forward."

A total $65 million was left over from the city of Cincinnati's last budget, which ended June 30. City Council voted earlier this month to put some of the money into various savings accounts, and approve about $26 million in one-time spending recommended by the city manager and mayor.

Generally speaking, most of the carryover budget funding is eligible only for capital projects, meaning costs associated with building, repairing, or improving infrastructure. See a full list of Council's spending in this category below.

There's also a General Fund reserve account that was recently replenished as part of the carryover budget, which can be spent on operating expenses.

The account is designed for Council to spend throughout the fiscal year; Council previously approved $500,000 for that account, then immediately approved spending $100,000 of it for Mayor Aftab Pureval's recommendation for a 3CDC North Over-the-Rhine Clean & Safe Ambassador Program. Last week, Council approved $75,000 for a Nutcracker-inspired event in Washington Park this December.

Council voted Monday to approve $325,000 in spending from that account:



$275,000 for Advance Peace anti-gun violence program

$50,000 for Government Square safety initiatives

The measure passed 7-2 with Mark Jeffreys and Victoria Parks opposing. Jeffreys repeated his concerns about spending from the account on items that are not an emergency. Jeffreys, Parks, and Scotty Johnson voted against the Nutcracker event for that reason.

The spending from this General Fund contingency account does not affect the city's separate savings, which met recommended levels for the third time this year.

Approved spending from capital budget carryover:

$5.5 million for Catalytic Housing and Project Gap Financing: "We seek to have all funding expended or under contract on catalytic, ready-to-go projects in neighborhoods throughout the city by the end of FY 2025. DCED [Department of Community and Economic Development] should partner with community organizations such as the Cincinnati Development Fund to ensure proper allocation."

$2.5 million for Sundance Film Festival: Cincinnati is one of three finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival for 10 years starting in 2027. The $2.5 million allocation is a 10-year commitment "to show our commitment to the festival and to partner with the wider community in raising the necessary funds to make Sundance Film Festival a reality in Cincinnati."

$1.75 million for a Green Project Fund:



$1 million for home repairs towards energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions

$500,000 for an initial Green Bank starter investment

$250,000 for workforce development

$2 million for a redesigned Gilbert Avenue: "This additional funding to the $14 million project will create protected bike lanes, better pedestrian safety for those attending the cultural staples along Gilbert Avenue and beautify this critical gateway."

$1 million for the Bike Program and Pedestrian Safety Initiatives

$1,359,008 to a Capital Project Reserve: "This funding is to be set aside for one-time capital use. We ask that the administration review any of these potential projects and provide their professional input, including listing any past or current city funding involved in the project. These would then be voted on by the Council no sooner than Jan. 1, 2025, and would be capped at $500,000 per allocation."



Council separately approved $65,000 from this amount for building renovations at the future West End Sports Bar and Grill. That project has previously been allocated city funding, but has not significantly moved forward.

$500,000 to MORTAR: "These funds will go towards the construction of their new headquarters in Walnut Hills on Gilbert Ave. This investment would close the gap on that project and ultimately spur economic development in the region."

And finally, $250,000 for capital improvements to the Country Meat Market Place in Avondale, with no comment provided.