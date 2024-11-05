Results for Hamilton County races like commission, auditor, clerk of courts and more

What to know

Democrats retained all but one seat across the county offices, and gained the Prosecutor's Office for the first time in nearly a century.

The one seat Republicans retained was that of County Engineer Eric Beck, who ran unopposed.

Results of Hamilton County courts of Appeals and Common Pleas are mixed party-wise.

Hamilton County had a host of local races on the ballot this Nov. 5, including two commissioner terms, various judgeships, and two tax levies. Unofficial results are below with 100% of precincts reporting.



Commission

Two terms were up for election on this year's ballot — one beginning Jan. 2, 2025 and another on Jan. 3, 2005. Incumbent Democrats Alicia Reece and Denise Driehaus ran for those two seats, respectively. Reece faced Republican Jonathan Pearson and Libertarian Kyle Duper, while Driehaus was up against Republican Adam Koehler and Libertarian Leandro Llambi.

Both Reece and Driehaus retained their seats, earning 55% and 57% of the vote, respectively.

Auditor

Two candidates were on the ballot this fall for Hamilton County Auditor: incumbent Democrat Jessica Miranda and Republican Tom Brinkman. Miranda won the race with 55% of the vote.

Two years ago, voters elected the first new auditor in three decades after Dusty Rhodes chose not to seek re-election. Fellow Democrat Brigid Kelly won the seat and held the office for one year, resigning in March 2024 due to her health (she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2022); she died shortly after. Then-state representative Jessica Miranda was appointed to the position.



Clerk of Courts

The Clerk of Courts is responsible for a range of activities pertaining to the justice system in Hamilton County. That includes everything from automobile titles and passport applications to traffic tickets and evictions.

Incumbent Democrat Pavan Parikh faced Republican Mary Hill and Libertarian Andrew Olding in this race.

Pavan won with 54% of the vote.

Recorder

Democrat Scott Crowley and Republican David Heimbach vied for this seat, which is largely responsible for documenting and preserving records related to real estate and other personal records.

Crowley won with 57% of the vote.



Treasurer

Republican Jeff Baker faced off with incumbent Democrat Jill Schiller in the race for treasurer, which, among other responsibilities, collects and manages property taxes.

Schiller won with 57% of the vote.

Coroner & Engineer

Races for Hamilton County coroner and engineer were uncontested. Those went to incumbent Lakshmi Sammarco, a Democrat, and Eric Beck, a Republican, respectively.

Court of Appeals

What follows are results for various terms up for election. Winners are marked in bold.

For term beginning Feb. 9, 2025



Sean Donovan (R)

Terry Nestor (D) - 55%

For term beginning Feb. 10, 2025

Stacy Lefton (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D) - 56%

For term beginning Feb. 11, 2025

Candace Crouse (D) - 56%

(D) - 56% M. Elizabeth Polston (R)

For term beginning Feb. 12, 2025

Robert Goering (R)

Rich Moore (D) - 53%

Court of Common Pleas

Below are results for two terms, one beginning Jan. 1, 2025 and the other April 1, 2025. Winners are marked in bold.

For term beginning Jan. 1, 2025



Katie Casch (R)

(R) Steve Simon (D)

For term beginning April 1, 2025



Leslie Ghiz (I)

Chris Lipps (R)

Bernard Mundy (D)

Virginia Tallent (D)

(D) Robert Winkler (R)

Tax levies

The Developmental Disability Services (34) and Family Services and Treatment (35) levies were up for renewal at their current rates. The renewals would not increase taxes and will fund programming through 2029. Both passed with more than 60% of the vote.

