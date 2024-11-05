Live results for Ohio's 2024 U.S. Senate race between Sherrod Brown and Bernie Moreno

Ohio's 2024 U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno is one of the tightest and costliest in the country. That's because the results of the race could help determine the balance of the Senate.

What to know

Brown has held the office since 2006, when he beat now-Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to win the seat. Moreno has said if he wins, he would serve just two six-year terms.

While both Brown and Moreno expressed a desire to debate before Election Day, that did not happen.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson has written about how Brown needed to court the votes of MAGA Republicans in order to win.