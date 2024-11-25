New online dashboard tracks impact of Connected Communities zoning reform

Six months after Cincinnati City Council reformed the city zoning code, a new online dashboard aims to track progress and impact.

Director of Performance and Data Analytics Eric Jamison says the benefits go beyond transparency.

"A big part of the benefit is that we are establishing a more robust and sustainable approach to understanding housing-related activity within the city," Jamison told a City Council committee last week.

The dashboard shows how many housing units have been added and removed, and can be sorted by neighborhood or by zoning district. The city has added a net 1,850 housing units since the beginning of 2023.

It also includes information on zoning hearings, which are required to get an exception to zoning code. The "Connected Communities" zoning reform plan aimed to cut down on the number of required hearings, and the city is approving more permits without hearings as expected.

"It provides us that long-term ability to see trends over time," Jamison said. "It's a powerful tool today — it will become more powerful over the next two, three, four years."

Jamison said they also plan to add more types of data as it becomes available, like specifying what kind of housing units are added (multi-family versus single-family).

You can access the dashboard on the city's Cincy Insights page under "Neighborhoods and Development" then "Building and Construction Activity." You can also access it directly at this link: https://insights.cincinnati-oh.gov/stories/s/2rpa-tuj4