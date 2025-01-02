Newport's new city manager is focused on parks and economic development

Newport, Ky., has a new city manager for the first time in almost two decades.

Tom Fromme retired at the end of 2024 and is passing the reins to John Hayden, who spent the last two years as assistant city manager.

RELATED: As Clearcreek Township's population grows, so do noise complaints

Hayden says economic development is one of his top priorities.

"One of the things that we're going to do is bring back the Parks and Recreation Department; we haven't had that in in a couple decades because of financial reasons," Hayden said. "Well, now we're in a position that we're strong enough that we can spend more time investing in our parks — in our park infrastructure and also having events."

Hayden says Newport residents could see the return of events like the chili cook-off and Halloween or Christmas parades.

RELATED: ODOT taking public comment on Wasson Way-Armleder Park connector trail

"We have a seven-and-a-half-million-dollar state grant for our Riverfront Park, so it's important building consensus to do that the right way," he said.

Before Hayden's time as assistant city manager, he worked for Newport as a city attorney and also spent eight years on City Commission.

"I feel like in the years that I've been at the city, I've seen things from several different perspectives, which I think allow me to go into this job more prepared than maybe the average applicant," he said.