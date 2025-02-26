Driehaus highlights the work of local government in 2025 State of the County Address

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus was optimistic about the region's future during her State of the County Address Wednesday night.

Driehaus discussed some of the biggest local issues, including the presence of hate groups in the county, the Bengals' stadium lease, and the importance of local government.

Earlier this week, county commissioners released a report on the law enforcement response to clash between neo-Nazis and residents on an overpass between Evendale and Lincoln Heights. The report included responses from the Sheriff's Office to questions many people had about the incident, like why no arrests were made and why police didn't collect more information on the hate group immediately after the confrontation.

Although commissioners are still seeking more answers about the incident, Driehaus says the community's response shows the county is standing up to hate.

"We have no tolerance for the type of vile hatred that was shown by those abhorrent, masked people," she said. "We come together to do big things. We lift each other up. We partner, we collaborate, we welcome, and we celebrate. We do not support hatred."

Driehaus spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations between the Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County.

"We are working to keep the team in Cincinnati, improve the stadium for year-round events, and create a lease that best serves the interests of the taxpayers of Hamilton County," Driehaus said.

Paycor Stadium's current lease expires in 2026. Recent reports indicate the Bengals want to extend the current lease, but county leaders are seeking to create a new one that they believe will be more sustainable by allowing for more public use of the stadium outside of football season to drive more revenue.

Driehaus finished her speech by pointing out the importance of local government during President Trump's second term in office.

"As we face significant headwinds from drastic and destabilizing policy changes coming from Washington, local governments must be the firewall," she said.

Though things may be changing rapidly in the White House, Driehaus says local leaders are sticking to their principles and are focused on growing the county economy while protecting the most vulnerable.

