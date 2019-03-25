Related Program: 
The 100-Year History Of The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

  • The 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
As the Cincinnati Reds mark 150 years this season, the Findlay Market Parade celebrates its 100th anniversary. The parade starts this Thursday at noon, followed by the Reds opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ballpark. Game time is 4:10.

Local attorney Randy Freking's recently published book, Cincinnati's 150-Year Opening Day History: The Hoopla Started with a Parade, details the traditions that have grown and evolved since that first parade was held in 1869 to the present-day region-wide festival that has become recognized as Cincinnati's unofficial holiday.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Opening Day and to share their thoughts on how the Reds will perform this season are Randy Freking (@randyfreking); sports writer and author John Erardi (@johnerardi); Cincinnati Reds historian Greg Rhodes; and WVXU senior political analyst and avid baseball fan Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

Local musician Dave Hawkins reworked his 2002 song "Opening Day" to help celebrate the Findlay Market Parade's 100th anniversary and the 150th season of the Reds. Check out the official video.

