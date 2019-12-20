15th Annual Around Cincinnati Christmas Special

The tradition continues! Since 2005, host/producer Lee Hay has assembled a holiday feast of music and spoken word featuring some of Cincinnati's finest musicians, storytellers, and personalities. This year is no exception. Please enjoy two hours of newly recorded and favorite pieces to put, or keep, you in the holiday spirit. This specal will air twice in 2019: in Around Cincinnati's usual time of Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m. then again on Christmas Day at 7 p.m. Happy Holidays from our studios to your homes, and enjoy!

HOUR ONE

'Twas The Night Before Christmas read by local musician and singer with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Noah Hunt, and his daughter, Lilah.

Blue Christmas performed by Noah Wotherspoon and Jessi Bair in our Corbett Studio.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas performed by Ma Crow and Margie Drees in our Corbett Studio

A Christmas story from Katie Laur (music bed: Wassail Song by The Nashville Superpickers)

A Christmas greeting from Van Ackerman of the Cincinnati Arts Association.

Your Christmas Heart (an original) performed by Greg Dastillung & friends (Elaine Diehl, Chris Goins, Jan Diehl) in our Corbett Studio

Merry Christmas, Darling performed by Cincinnati Public Radio's Elaine Diehl and friends in our Corbett Studio.

Ars Poetica performed by Around Cincinnati contributor Roberta Schultz.

A Christmas memory of Cincinnati's famed Maisonette from Nat Comisar.

Sleigh Ride performed by the No Promises Vocal Band from their album A No Promises Christmas.

The Puerto Rican carol Abreme la Puerta performed by the Cincinnati Boychoir.

. It Came Upon A Midnight Clear performed by CSO pianist Michael Chertock

A Christmas memory from Robin Lacy & DeZydeco musicians Joani and Robin Lacy.

. Forgot Mrs. Claus (an original) performed by Ben Levin.

Hour One of Around Cincinnati Christmas 2019

HOUR TWO

On Christmas Day performed by Mr. Keith Little from his CD, Soul Santa

Silent Night performed by Bootsy Collins from his digital CD, Christmas Is 4 Ever

Jinny Berten reads "Christmas Eve in Clifton," written by Frederick Thomas and published in her book, Cincinnati Christmas.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree performed by Around Cincinnati contributor Stuart Holman

All I Want for Christmas, Dear, Is You performed by Bobby Mackey in our Corbett Studio

Christmas, This Year performed by Larry Goshorn from his I Wish I Could Fly CD (introduction by Brian O'Donnell)

Blue Christmas performed by Larry Kinley from the A WVXYou Christmas, Vol. 2 (introduction by Bob Nave)

Barbara Gray reads the poem/Christmas carol, "In the Bleak Midwinter" written by Christina Rossetti.

Christmas Is Coming performed by the Bill Cunliffe Trio from their CD, Christmas in the Dog House

from their CD, Christmas in the Dog House Angels We Have Heard On High performed by the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers

Kelly Richey shares a story about receiving her first guitar one Christmas.

Christmas Comes But Once a Year performed by John Kinney. This is the song's broadcast debut with an introduction by Jim Nolan.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas performed by Daniel Martin Moore in our Corbett Studio

One Olive Jingle performed by Over the Rhine from their CD Snow Angels

Silver Bells performed by Rosemary Clooney from her Christmas Memories cd

from her Christmas Memories cd A holiday greeting from Around Cincinnati contributor Anne Arenstein

Jingle Bells performed by Psychodots

Silent Night performed by Katie Reider in our Corbett Studio

Hour Two of Around Cincinnati Christmas 2019

WEB EXCLUSIVES

A holiday poem from Evelyn Fallone:

Evelyn Fallone

