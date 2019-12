Saturday, December 28 from 10 p.m. - Midnight.

This year we lost many greats from the music world.

Music documentarian Paul Ingles shows gratitude, love and thanks as he bids a fond farewell to artists lost in 2019, including: Dr. John, Art Neville, Ric Ocasek, Little Feat's Paul Barrere, Ginger Baker, Leon Redbone, Dave Bartholomew, Nipsey Hussle, Ranking Roger, Eddie Money, Roky Erickson, Clydie King and many more.