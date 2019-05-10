The ABCs (Abortion, Budget And Controversies) Of This Week's Top Stories

Ohio’s Congressional map is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, after a panel of federal judges ruled it's unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor one political party over the other. The Ohio legislature considers an abortion bill more restrictive than the "Heartbeat Bill" Governor Mike DeWine signed just last month.

The shut-down General Motors' plant in Lordstown, Ohio, could be the site of an electric-powered vehicle manufacturer if a Cincinnati-area businessman reaches a deal to purchase the facility.

Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney sends his budget proposal for next fiscal year to Mayor John Cranley.

And a new music venue is set to lead-off development of the Ovation project along the Ohio River in Newport.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler (@karenkasler); Cincinnati Enquirer government reporter Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert); WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson); and WVXU reporters Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman) and Tana Weingartner (@TanaWeingartner).

