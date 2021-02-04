Activists Petition The Environmental Protection Agency To Clean Up The Ohio River

By Chris Welter 1 hour ago
  • The college sits right next to the Ohio River.
    The college sits right next to the Ohio River.
Originally published on February 3, 2021 8:02 pm

Activists recently petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Ohio River.

The petition calls for federally mandated numeric water quality standards. The nine groups say standards would reduce the amount of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that are discharged into the Ohio River. Those chemicals can cause harmful algal blooms that affect drinking water. Attorney Hank Graddy is the Chair of the Sierra Club’s Kentucky Water Team. He says algal blooms can also harm the economy of cities along the river.

“With the 2019 algae blooms, from an economic point of view, a paddle event in Cincinnati was canceled." He said, "and the city of Louisville lost one of the legs of their Ironman competition, which may put in jeopardy the men's competition coming back to Louisville.”

Since the Biden administration took office last month, there is renewed hope among environmental groups that increased federal regulation is coming.

Environmental reporter Chris Welter is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Copyright 2021 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Tags: 
Ohio River
environment
newsletter

Related Content

Is Cincinnati A Future Climate Change Haven? Some Transplants And Officials Think So

By Michael Monks Feb 2, 2021
Nick Swartsell

As climate change makes weather more extreme, hot and unstable in other parts of the United States, will residents in those places consider relatively stable Midwestern cities like Cincinnati as their new homes? 

At least a few people have already made that decision, and some city officials expect more to do so in the coming years. 

Inaugural UC Environmental Summit Looks At Pollution Issues Raised In 'Dark Waters'

By Feb 1, 2021
mark ruffalo
Blair Raughley / Invision for Focus Features, AP

Chemicals known as PFAS were, until a few years ago, commonly used in carpets, clothing, Teflon and water-resistant items — they also contaminated local water supplies in some places and can now be found in the blood of nearly all people, the EPA says. While some exposure to PFAS can leave people relatively unscathed, concentrated levels of it can cause serious health problems. That's why the University of Cincinnati is delving into the issue at its inaugural Environmental Justice and Advocacy Symposium this week.

Cincinnati On Its Way To Drastically Cutting Emissions By 2030

By Jan 26, 2021
Courtesy of Phil Armstrong

With nine years to go, Cincinnati's 2030 District reports its participating companies have reduced energy usage by 21%, just ahead of where they should be, according to the group's director.