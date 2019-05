He's been on the big and small screen for decades, including films like "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Outsiders," "Austin Powers," and the TV drama "The West Wing." Rob Lowe has a new show on Fox this fall, but first he'll be in Cincinnati with his one-man show Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live at the Aronoff Center on June 1.

The Dayton-born actor is on the phone with our John Kiesewetter to talk about growing up in Southwest Ohio and his long Hollywood career.