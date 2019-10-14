After Blink, Cincinnati, Covington Take Deep Breaths

Blink organizers aren't ready to say how many people attended the four-day light and art festival. But Brendon Cull with the Chamber says they're happy nonetheless. Cull says estimating crowd size is more of an art than a science.

"We're still pulling some data. We're looking at all of the measures we use. Ultimately when you have people spread across 30 blocks you have to rely on some publicly available information and do our best. We run Oktoberfest and Taste (of Cincinnati) so we're looking at benchmarks there."

Cull says crowd estimates should come out in the next day or so. He says a study on Blink's economic impact will take longer. The first festival, in 2017, drew an estimated 1 million people over the four nights.

Cull says they're also awaiting hotel registration numbers for the weekend. He says the Convention and Visitors Bureau had a campaign to draw people from out of the market.

"There's tons of anecdotal data. I talked to people who were from Sacramento, and people who were from Washington, D.C., and New York and global visitors. That's a win for our region. It puts us on the map globally as an arts and culture city."

Covington's city manager says he was nervous going into Blink, as the festival expanded into Covington for the first time. David Johnston says Covington has never experienced anything like it before.

"That's far more than Riverfest. It was just like 'How do we manage this mass of humanity in a safe way?' The people policed themselves extremely well. They respected people's space and property and made sure that everybody had an enjoyable time."

He says Covington's leaders will have a debrief with Cincinnati to see what went well and what could be improved.

Cull says the teams that put Blink together are going to rest before looking at a future event.