After Cincinnati's Record Year For Homicides, A Renewed Effort To Prevent Violence

2020 was a deadly year in the U.S. The homicide rate rose 30% in 34 of America's biggest cities. Cincinnati broke records with 94 homicides by year's end. The Cincinnati Police Department broke another record, for the most guns recovered in a single year.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac points out that in 2020 the U.S. produced more firearms than any other year on record. In fact, background checks for handgun purchases were up 80% in June during the height of the racial justice protests. Experts point to fears over the pandemic and protests as driving millions of Americans to make those purchases at a record pace.

Police and local community leaders hope to reverse this violent trend in 2021. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss crime prevention efforts and the lasting trauma caused by this spike in violent crime are Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac; and Trauma Recovery Center Coordinator Sheila Nared.

Cincinnati Edition
