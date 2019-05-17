From Amazon To Affordable Housing: This Week's Top Stories

Cincinnati City Council considers an ordinance that would mean someone within the city possessing 100 grams or less of marijuana could be cited for a misdemeanor, but would face no fines, no jail time and no court costs.

Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos makes a surprise appearance at the ground-breaking for the company's $1.5 billion air services hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport that is expected to bring 2,000 jobs to area.

The City of Oxford recognizes lynchings that took place there more than a century ago. An estimated 4,400 known African Americans were lynched during a reign of terror through the 18th and 19th centuries.

Local schools see a dramatic increase in the number of Latino students as more people emigrate to the U.S. from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Ohio and Cincinnati will allocate $3 million in new housing tax credits for Over-the-Rhine in an effort to increase affordable housing in the neighborhood.

And a project started in 2015 to improve high-speed internet access across the Commonwealth of Kentucky is years behind schedule and more than $100 million over budget.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); Louisville Courier Journal investigative reporter Alfred Miller (@alfredfmiller); Cincinnati Enquirer Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte (@MarkCurnutte); and WVXU City Hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

