Among Experts' Late Summer Gardening Tips? Don't Plant Mystery Seeds You Receive In The Mail!

  • A package of the seeds mailed to someone in Ohio.
    Courtesy of / Ohio Department of Agriculture

Seeds are showing up in some Americans' mailboxes and apparently they are arriving from China. The mystery seeds have prompted agriculture officials to issue warnings to folks: do not plant them.

The problem is, it could place an invasive species in areas that would be negatively affected.

But, of course, little oddities like that aside, it is still summer, and there is still plenty of planting to do!

What is working/has worked for you this season? Something troubling you?

Our experts are here for a full hour to take your calls and emails on all things gardening, landscaping and forestry.

Join Cincinnati Edition and guests Sarah Stolz, Campbell County Extension Office agent, and David Koester, Boone County Cooperative Extension agent, at 513-419-7100 or talk@wvxu.org, and tune in at noon on 91.7 FM or at wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

