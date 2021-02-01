Analysis: Could It Be Timken Vs. Mandel In GOP Primary For Portman's Seat?

By 1 hour ago
  • jane timken josh mandel
    Timken files paperwork for President Donald Trump's re-election bid in Ohio at the secretary of state's office in Columbus, Dec. 16, 2019; Mandel before a campaign rally for then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., in 2012.
    Julie Carr Smyth, Phil Long / AP

Jane Timken, the Canton conservative who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to become Ohio Republican Party chair in 2017, and Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer from Northeast Ohio who ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate in 2012.

That, to me, is the most likely 2022 primary match-up on the Republican side for the Senate seat now held by Rob Portman, who is taking a pass on running for a third term.

Those Trump fans who were waiting for Rep. Jim Jordan, the fire-breathing Trump acolyte, to jump into the fray can forget it. Jordan took himself out of the running last week, saying he prefers staying in the House. More on that later.

Timken is a 54-year-old Cincinnati native and Walnut Hills High School graduate, who is married to one of the wealthiest men in Ohio, W.J. Timken, Jr., chairman and CEO of TimkenSteel.

She raised millions for Trump's 2016 campaign. After Trump won Ohio and the presidency in 2016, the then-new president – who is known to hold a grudge – felt it was time to replace Matt Borges, the ORP chair who was an ally of Trump's arch-enemy, former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The Trump forces in the Ohio party won out; and Timken became chair.

And by all accounts, she has done a good job at it, with her considerable organizing and fundraising skills. The GOP ran the table in Ohio statewide elections in 2018 and, last year, delivered Ohio's electoral votes to Trump once again.

Ohio, by the way, has never had a woman serve as one of its U.S. senators.

I've heard that Trump, ensconced in his Mar-A-Lago retreat, has taken a personal interest in this race. If it comes to a GOP primary, it would not be surprising to see him campaigning for her in certain parts of the state. Or on TV ads. Or radio spots in rural areas of the state – places where Trump took 70, 80 percent of the vote in November.

Mandel says he hasn't made up his mind about running for the Senate, but in a recent interview with Breitbart News Saturday he certainly sounds like a candidate. And one who would scratch and claw for the Trump vote in a GOP Senate primary.

A self-described "Trump warrior," Mandel told Breitbart that "the key is keeping the Trump coalition together."

"I feel very strongly that the Trump coalition is made up of working people, not country club Republicans, the establishment Republicans, the Harvard elite. They look down at the people of Ohio."

Perhaps not coincidently, Timken went to Harvard.

There's a chance that Mandel could be scared away by Timken's fundraising prowess and her closeness to Trump, but, for the time being, it would appear he is more in than out.

So what about Jordan, he of the ridiculously gerrymandered district that stretches from Elyria to Sidney and looks like a duck waddling across the map of Ohio?

Well, he may have been spooked by the presence of Timken, and the likelihood that Trump would favor her over him, despite his four years of carrying water for him in the House. 

Jordan harbors ambitions of being speaker of the House some day – a long shot, but theoretically possible.

And he may understand the ultimate truth – that, while he might be a whiz-bang GOP primary candidate, he is much too divisive a figure to be elected statewide.

Timken has the Trump credentials but none of the baggage. Mandel, in a primary, would be the underdog.

Advantage: Timken.

Credit Jim Nolan / WVXU

Read more "Politically Speaking" here.
 

Tags: 
Jane Timken
Josh Mandel
Rob Portman
2022 Senate Race
Jim Jordan
Howard Wilkinson
Politics
newsletter

Related Content

Analysis: Who May Want Rob Portman's Senate Seat From Both Sides Of The Aisle

By Jan 28, 2021

Updated: 4:13 p.m.

Now that Rob Portman has taken himself out of the picture for a run for a third term, a brawl may be brewing in Ohio Republican circles to take his place.  

Analysis: Cincinnati's 2021 Council Race Has The Potential To Reshape City Hall

By Jan 22, 2021
city hall
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

You may find this hard to believe, but as of Wednesday, 75 people had gone to the Hamilton County Board of Elections and picked up petitions to run for Cincinnati City Council this year.

Analysis: Trump's Grip On The GOP Will Loosen - Eventually

By Jan 15, 2021
trump portman dewine
John Minchillo / AP

Donald Trump, impeached twice and soon to be gone from the White House, will likely always have his corps of MAGA hat-wearing fans who believe he can do no wrong, that he is the be-all and end-all of their world. But there are signs that Trump's grip on Republican voters who are less fanatical in their devotion to him is starting to slip.

Commentary: Why Aren't More Ohio Republicans Rebuking Trump?

By Jan 13, 2021
capitol riots aftermath
Patrick Semansky / AP

A week ago, in the aftermath of a violent, destructive and deadly rampage of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters – a rampage that could have been much worse – we were inundated by tweets and press releases from Republicans in the Ohio congressional delegation decrying what had happened in their workplace, the very center of American democracy.

But barely a word about who inspired a frenzied mob of thugs to scale the walls and cause chaos in the halls of Congress – the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.