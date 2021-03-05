Anderson High School Becomes The 'Raptors'

Anderson High School's new mascot is the 'Raptor,' following the retirement of a controversial race-based mascot last July.

The 'Raptors' beat out more than 230 other suggestions. The mascot was chosen via a three-round survey process that included key stakeholders such as students, staff and the community at large.

"Since we began, we have been overwhelmed by the level of community and parent support for our transition efforts," AHS Principal Rob Fellows said in a release. "We are excited to continue the rich tradition of excellence in the areas of academics, the arts and athletics at Anderson High School for years to come."

Nearly $300,000 has been raised for rebranding efforts, with a goal to raise $375,000 through private donations as stipulated by the Forest Hills Board of Education.

In a release, the school says it will create an interactive kiosk to honor the previous mascot's history as it's being phased out.

You can watch a video of the mascot's reveal below: