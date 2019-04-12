Angela Oguntala: How Do We Achieve The Future We Imagine?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing The World.

About Angela Oguntala's TED Talk

How do our present thoughts and actions affect the future? Futurist Angela Oguntala shares ideas on how imagining the future we want to see is the first step toward achieving it.

About Angela Oguntala

Angela Oguntala is a director at Greyspace, a design consultancy. She has led work in various spaces across culture, technology, and sustainability, with both large and small organizations.

She is a Salzburg Global Fellow and was named a Future Innovator by The United Nations ICT and the Ars Electronica Center.

She has a BA from The College of New Jersey in Business Administration, and an MA in Interaction Design from the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID).

